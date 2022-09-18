Teen dies after he’s stabbed in the neck

A Westchester County teenager died Saturday after he was stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, cops said.

Armani McDonald, 19, was mortally wounded just after 5 p.m. in front of 2550 Briggs Ave. in Fordham, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

Two knives were recovered at the scene. The circumstances that led up to the stabbing weren’t clear.

A person of interest is in custody and charges are pending, cops said.

