The UFC is bringing in a fighter who is just shy of his 18th birthday. Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to sign with the UFC on Tuesday night, following a unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez on Dana White's Contender Series. White, impressed by Rosas' performance, offered the teen a contract before the end of the show, which he accepted. Rosas is the youngest fighter to compete on the series.

UFC ・ 17 HOURS AGO