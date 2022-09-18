The Hazleton City Authority has issued a drought emergency in the Hazleton and surrounding areas. They have placed a mandatory 25 % restriction on non-essential water use. Authority officials say the capacity at reservoirs and other sources has fallen to below 50 %. You should not wash your vehicle or water your lawn. Some water saving tips include only running your washing machine or dishwasher when they are full, don't let the water run while brushing your teeth or warming up the shower, and repair any leaks in your home.

