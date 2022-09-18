Read full article on original website
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied with his performance.
Yankees Rumors: Free agency plan if Aaron Judge departs is depressing
After the New York Yankees tried their “best and final offer” on Aaron Judge last offseason, the slugger responded to Brian Cashman’s overtures with the Walk Year of All Walk Years, threatening MLB’s all-time home run marks while also chasing the Triple Crown. Needless to say,...
Yankees Fans Are Hyped For Harrison Bader’s Debut
For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader will suit up in a Major League uniform to play. Bader was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on June 27 by the St. Louis Cardinals with right foot plantar fasciitis. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the...
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
Pete Alonso covered in champagne, mustard, ketchup in 'very subtle' Mets celebration
Pete Alonso had some condiments on his shirt during the Mets’ playoff-clinching celebration, which he joked was a “very subtle” party in the clubhouse.
Aaron Hicks’ response to future with Yankees shows he doesn’t get it
Aaron Hicks, statistically, has been one of the worst players in Major League Baseball, and has largely played a role in dragging down the 2022 New York Yankees outside of an above-average 30-game stretch earlier in the year. It all came to a head a little over a week ago...
Ranking Yankees prospects heading to Arizona Fall League
In the beginning of October, some of the most promising young players in every team’s farm system will be headed to the Arizona Fall League for six weeks. The New York Yankees announced who they’d be sending on Friday, and it’ll be worth it for fans to keep tabs on what could be the future of the organization.
