ClutchPoints

Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run

The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied with his performance.
Yardbarker

Yankees Fans Are Hyped For Harrison Bader’s Debut

For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader will suit up in a Major League uniform to play. Bader was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on June 27 by the St. Louis Cardinals with right foot plantar fasciitis. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the...
FanSided

Ranking Yankees prospects heading to Arizona Fall League

In the beginning of October, some of the most promising young players in every team’s farm system will be headed to the Arizona Fall League for six weeks. The New York Yankees announced who they’d be sending on Friday, and it’ll be worth it for fans to keep tabs on what could be the future of the organization.
