BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than six months after a Birmingham teenager was shot and killed, Birmingham Police said they have made an arrest in the case. Birmingham Police detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore. Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO