State College, PA

thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game

Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Central Mountain PIAA place-winner Walizer commits to LH wrestling

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Griffin Walizer, currently a junior at Central Mountain High School, has announced he will do his collegiate wrestling at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. Griffin, the son of Central Mountain head coach Biff Walizer and wife Marci, posted his announcement on social media:. Committed to The...
MILL HALL, PA
State College

Carter’s Table Brings ‘Worldwide Flavors’ to State College

Shawn Carter, the owner of Carter’s Table, has been building quite a following since he began sharing his trademark tacos at the Downtown State College Farmers Market on Locust Lane just six months ago. With a line of people surrounding his stand at all times, Carter has been able...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

U.S. Marine Band to Play Free Concert at State High

Trumpet the news: The U.S. Marine Band is coming to State College. The prestigious band, known as “The President’s Own” for performing for every U.S. President since John Adams, will give a community concert at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 in State College Area High School’s Performing Arts Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College

A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Mastriano responds to old photo

Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, stumped in Blair County Saturday to continue his campaign. Shapiro made a stop at the American Federation of State County and Municpal Employyees District Conuncil Building in Duncansville to talk about issues affecting rural Pennsylvania. “I understand the importance of the agricultural […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits

(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

