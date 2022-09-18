Read full article on original website
Related
James Franklin Pitches New Athlete Dorms at Penn State
'Everything matters,' Franklin said last year. Here's why football dorms matter to the Penn State coach.
thecomeback.com
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
A Full On Brawl Broke Out In The Stands While Auburn Was Getting Blown Out By Penn State
I think it’s safe to say Auburn fans are getting fed up with Bryan Harsin as their head coach. First off, the team lost their last five games last year after a 6-2 start, and this year, they’re off to a tough 2-1 start after getting absolutely obliterated by Penn State at home, 41-12.
State College
Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game
Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Bryan Harsin said to the media about Penn State, previewing Missouri
Harsin was a little on edge during Monday's press conference.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain PIAA place-winner Walizer commits to LH wrestling
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Griffin Walizer, currently a junior at Central Mountain High School, has announced he will do his collegiate wrestling at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. Griffin, the son of Central Mountain head coach Biff Walizer and wife Marci, posted his announcement on social media:. Committed to The...
State College
Carter’s Table Brings ‘Worldwide Flavors’ to State College
Shawn Carter, the owner of Carter’s Table, has been building quite a following since he began sharing his trademark tacos at the Downtown State College Farmers Market on Locust Lane just six months ago. With a line of people surrounding his stand at all times, Carter has been able...
RELATED PEOPLE
State College
U.S. Marine Band to Play Free Concert at State High
Trumpet the news: The U.S. Marine Band is coming to State College. The prestigious band, known as “The President’s Own” for performing for every U.S. President since John Adams, will give a community concert at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 in State College Area High School’s Performing Arts Center.
State College
Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College
A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
‘Rally in the Valley’ event taking place in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A Food Truck Rally in the Valley is taking place Sunday in State College. The event started at noon and will run until 3 p.m. There will be multiple food trucks along with acoustic duo Hops & Vines and the Brass Rats playing music. There will also be activities and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
An Attempt to Deter More Student High-rises in State College Raises Larger Debate About the Future of Downtown
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — In the past decade, a handful of 12-story luxury student housing high-rises have cropped up in downtown State College, dramatically changing the skyline of the small borough that’s home to massive Penn State University. (Photo: A proposed zoning change aims to deter more student...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State College
Progress Continues on Plans for Brewery and Restaurant at Former Bellefonte Armory Property
Efforts to transform Bellefonte’s former Pennsylvania National Guard Armory property into a brewery and restaurant gained more steam this week after local officials approved a demolition permit. At Monday night’s meeting, the Bellefonte Borough Council unanimously approved a demolition permit for the 7.5-acre armory property at 1081 Zion Road....
PSEA, State College educators warn against Doug Mastriano’s plans for education funding
The proposed budget cuts could mean a $72.5 million reduction for the State College Area School District alone.
Pa. Rep. Scott Perry, opponent Shamaine Daniels to participate in forum
The two candidates running for the U.S. House to represent voters in three Harrisburg region counties will appear on abc27′s “This Week in Pennsylvania” on Sept. 28. Scott Perry, a Republican, is seeking a sixth term representing the 10th U.S. House district, which covers Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
What State College grocery store is cheapest? We compared prices so you don’t have to
Here’s where to find the cheapest eggs, milk, bread and more from six Centre County grocery stores, plus which chain is the most popular in Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Mastriano responds to old photo
Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
Shapiro makes campaign stop in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, stumped in Blair County Saturday to continue his campaign. Shapiro made a stop at the American Federation of State County and Municpal Employyees District Conuncil Building in Duncansville to talk about issues affecting rural Pennsylvania. “I understand the importance of the agricultural […]
Man accused of slapping woman at Altoona Sheetz, ‘I’ll break her jaw’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man was taken into custody after Altoona police said they watched him smack a woman across the face Sunday afternoon at an Altoona Sheetz. Police were called to the Sheetz on 25th Avenue near the Altoona Campus around 2 p.m. Sept. 18 for the report of a man and […]
Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits
(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
Comments / 0