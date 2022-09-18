Read full article on original website
Northbound I-35 lanes now open after fiery 18-wheeler crash near Austin
Crews are working to open the Southbound lanes.
Five people injured following crash in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Five people were injured on Tuesday night in a crash involving at least four vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS, along with the Austin Fire Department, responded to a report of a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 near Regency Drive shortly after 8 p.m.
Two lanes of I-35 southbound have reopened following closure in both directions from a tractor-trailer fire
AUSTIN, Texas — Two lanes on southbound Interstate 35 near State Highway 45 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. At around 11:30 a.m., TxDOT tweeted that two lanes of the road have been reopened following a complete shutdown in both...
TxDOT completes upgrades at I-35 and US 183 interchange in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A ribbon-cutting event was held Wednesday to celebrate the completion of major upgrades to the Interstate 35 and US 183 interchange in Austin. The $124.2 million Texas Clear Lanes-funded project added three new flyovers and reconstructed the existing northbound I-35 and northbound US 183 flyover at I-35 and US 183.
Boat catches fire near Lake Travis overnight, causes damage to nearby building
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — A boat caught on fire near Lake Travis early Wednesday morning. Lake Travis Fire Rescue responded to the boat fire in the 4000 block of Doss Road at 3:20 a.m. and quickly extinguished it about 24 minutes later. LTFR officials said the boat is a...
City of Kyle crews work to repair broken water main
KYLE, Texas - City of Kyle crews are working to repair a broken waterline main Tuesday evening. The city said the broken waterline is on Star of Texas Dr. Residents of Star of Texas Dr. between Solado Dr. and Burleson St., and residents on Rodeo Cove, may experience interruptions in their water service while repairs are made.
Austin school zone signs caused confusion for some drivers
There are two school zone signs, one right in front of the other, at a school zone starting on the 2200 block of E. Stassney Ln.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
Hays County tries to ease traffic for commuters
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As Hays County grows, so does its traffic. That’s why the Hays County Commissioners Court has delegated up to $2.5 million for a project that could create an alternate route for commuters getting into Austin. Commissioners are hoping to bridge State Highway 45 to...
1 with serious injuries after scooter, vehicle collide near South Congress
Austin-Travis County EMS said the scooter and vehicle collided at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Congress Avenue. An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with "serious, potentially life-threatening injuries," the agency tweeted at 8:06 p.m.
I-35 reopens after tractor-trailer fire Saturday
The Austin Fire Department is currently responding to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 35 southbound near Stassney Lane.
One person injured, pet dies after fire burns trailer, RV and car in Wells Branch
One person was injured and a pet died after a early morning fire burned a trailer, an RV and a car early Tuesday morning. Travis County ESD 2 crews say they responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. on Connie Street southwest of Grand Avenue Parkway. When crews got...
Victims describe being caught in South Austin building explosion
Three of the victims in Tuesday morning's building collapse in South Austin were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to two of those victims who said the emotional scars and trauma of what they experienced run deep.
Boy shot in shoulder at east Austin home
According to APD, the boy was inside his home in the 1300 block of East Third St. when multiple shots were fired from outside at 11:30 p.m.
Police: Argument leads to deadly stabbing in north Austin
A man died after a stabbing over the weekend in north Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
Here's how to find which Austin City Council district you live in
AUSTIN, Texas — While many long-time Austin residents likely know which city council district they live in, many folks who moved here recently or who are only just digging into local politics may not. It's always important to be aware of your community, but with five Austin City Council...
Police seeking suspect in fatal North Austin stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police responded to the call around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd., which is near the Austin North Target. The victim, identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Victor Hernandez,...
Increase in thefts reported near Zilker Park
Some areas of Austin are seeing an uptick in crime. KVUE spoke with a woman who had her car broken into in broad daylight.
Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin
Austin — Austin Police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverleaf Drive. She crashed head-on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she didn't...
