Austin, TX

KVUE

Five people injured following crash in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Five people were injured on Tuesday night in a crash involving at least four vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS, along with the Austin Fire Department, responded to a report of a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 near Regency Drive shortly after 8 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TxDOT completes upgrades at I-35 and US 183 interchange in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A ribbon-cutting event was held Wednesday to celebrate the completion of major upgrades to the Interstate 35 and US 183 interchange in Austin. The $124.2 million Texas Clear Lanes-funded project added three new flyovers and reconstructed the existing northbound I-35 and northbound US 183 flyover at I-35 and US 183.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Kyle crews work to repair broken water main

KYLE, Texas - City of Kyle crews are working to repair a broken waterline main Tuesday evening. The city said the broken waterline is on Star of Texas Dr. Residents of Star of Texas Dr. between Solado Dr. and Burleson St., and residents on Rodeo Cove, may experience interruptions in their water service while repairs are made.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KVUE

Hays County tries to ease traffic for commuters

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As Hays County grows, so does its traffic. That’s why the Hays County Commissioners Court has delegated up to $2.5 million for a project that could create an alternate route for commuters getting into Austin. Commissioners are hoping to bridge State Highway 45 to...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Here's how to find which Austin City Council district you live in

AUSTIN, Texas — While many long-time Austin residents likely know which city council district they live in, many folks who moved here recently or who are only just digging into local politics may not. It's always important to be aware of your community, but with five Austin City Council...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police seeking suspect in fatal North Austin stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police responded to the call around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd., which is near the Austin North Target. The victim, identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Victor Hernandez,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman arrested for DWI after early morning crash in Austin

Austin — Austin Police arrested a woman for DWI after she crashed her car just after 2:30 Monday morning. It happened in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road at Cloverleaf Drive. She crashed head-on into a power pole, bringing down two transformers. APD watch command tells CBS Austin she didn't...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

