Springfield, MO

saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas football: 5 advantages Hogs have over Aggies

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0) travel from Fayetteville for the 1st time this season to take on No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Jerry World. It will be the SEC opener for the Aggies, who are coming off a very impressive 17-9 victory over then-No. 13 Miami.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher shares importance of Arkansas game, his feelings on the neutral site and respect for DC Barry Odom

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M will play a neutral site game against Arkansas this week, and he’s torn about the site of the game. “I want to give up the away weekend, but not the home weekend! … It’s unique. There’s not many of them left,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “There’s not a better place to play than Kyle Field and I’m sure Sam would say there’s not a better place to play than Arkansas. … I’m a historian of the game. I like history and tradition, but change is inevitable. … It does make a difference. … I’m torn at times. I like going to Dallas.” —
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
THV11

Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown

ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Confessions of a teenage idiot

I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
BRANSON, MO
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

The center of the U.S. population is now located in the Missouri Ozarks

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
HARTVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Chadwick Flyer Trail construction makes progress in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A new trail is making progress connecting Springfield and Ozark. Crews are working on the Chadwick Flyer Trail and creating a safer route for commuters. Crews are working on phase one of the trail project. The trail will be 7.5 miles and connect to the Ozark Greenways Trails. The city of Ozark, Ozark Greenway Trails, and Springfield City officials are all working to make this project possible.
OZARK, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO

