Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: 5 advantages Hogs have over Aggies
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0) travel from Fayetteville for the 1st time this season to take on No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Jerry World. It will be the SEC opener for the Aggies, who are coming off a very impressive 17-9 victory over then-No. 13 Miami.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher shares importance of Arkansas game, his feelings on the neutral site and respect for DC Barry Odom
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M will play a neutral site game against Arkansas this week, and he’s torn about the site of the game. “I want to give up the away weekend, but not the home weekend! … It’s unique. There’s not many of them left,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “There’s not a better place to play than Kyle Field and I’m sure Sam would say there’s not a better place to play than Arkansas. … I’m a historian of the game. I like history and tradition, but change is inevitable. … It does make a difference. … I’m torn at times. I like going to Dallas.” —
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman credits Arkansas players for their resiliency in prideful postgame speech
Arkansas rallied in the 4th quarter to beat Southeast Missouri on Saturday night, 38-27. The No. 10 Razorbacks fell behind 17-0 in the first half and didn’t take their first lead until 9:16 remained in the game. But they won, and that’s what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman wanted to...
The Guy Who Has Stepped into Key Leadership Role on Defense
Whenever you want to know what's going on with defense, talk to Simeon Blair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown
ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
KTTS
Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri
(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
RELATED PEOPLE
bransontrilakesnews.com
Confessions of a teenage idiot
I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
talkbusiness.net
Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died
Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
The center of the U.S. population is now located in the Missouri Ozarks
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
Kait 8
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
KYTV
Chadwick Flyer Trail construction makes progress in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A new trail is making progress connecting Springfield and Ozark. Crews are working on the Chadwick Flyer Trail and creating a safer route for commuters. Crews are working on phase one of the trail project. The trail will be 7.5 miles and connect to the Ozark Greenways Trails. The city of Ozark, Ozark Greenway Trails, and Springfield City officials are all working to make this project possible.
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
Comments / 0