Watertown, NY

Jrock12
3d ago

These kids don’t act the way kids did long ago.. they all think they are entitled.. are taught hate and racism by their rich families… coaches can’t coach like they should if you discipline a kid or speak to them in a forceful voice they go home and cry.. and next thing the coach loses his job for trying to do what he was hired to do…too much showism going on .. when we made a good play or scored a touchdown we didn’t dance around and take our helmets off.. and everyone on the team had a haircut and looked and dressed respectful when away games and were taught we were representing the team .. the school.. the town… I coached teams .. won championships .. and never had kids act in this manner.. if they would have they never would have played for me again..grow up.. quit acting like thugs.. the world does not revolve around you..

Ann Whitmarsh Meilleur
3d ago

Not a good example to set for the younger kids who look up to them as roll models. If they can’t practice self control, how do expect our young boys to conduct themselves. My prayers for them and this sport is challenging on so many levels.

Jeff Bianco
3d ago

Great job of raising your kids people. Can’t wait to see this country in 20 years.

wwnytv.com

Rebecca L. LaLonde, 27, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Rebecca L. LaLonde will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Friday, September 23rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There is no funeral service planned. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of her family. Rebecca passed away at home...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Jolene was born on May 16, 1953 to the late Joseph and Jeanne (Johndrow) Reff of Rosiere, NY. She married Jarvis H. Radley at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rosiere on May 17, 1975, with Father Burns officiating. She was a 1971 graduate of Cape Vincent Central School and a 1972 graduate of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse. Throughout her career, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Dr. Kayani’s Office, Seaway Veterinary Service, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. In 1993, she began work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, where she held various positions, her favorite being senior mail and supply clerk at the facility. Lovingly known as “Mean Jolene, the Mail Room Queen,” she retired after nearly 30 years of dedicated service.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Bruce A. McDermott, 68, of Orleans

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Bruce A. McDermott, 68, passed away at his home in the town of Orleans Friday evening, September 16, 2022. Bruce was born in Watertown June 15, 1954, son of Charles E. and Betty Anderson McDermott. He was a 1972 graduate of Watertown High School, where he ran track, and played baseball, hockey, and lacrosse. After graduation he entered the US Air Force. While serving his country, Bruce continued to play hockey and for a time was stationed in Belgium. He was honorably discharged in 1976. A marriage to Rose Barney ended in divorce.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: Lowville man made fake reservations, cost restaurant $13K

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police have made a correction about an arrest involving a Lowville man accused of making a bunch of fake Mother’s Day reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in Lewis County. Police originally said 33-year-old David R. Nisley Jr. admitted that he made...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown lawmaker questions crow killing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown city council member is questioning how the city handles the influx of crows during cold-weather months. Cliff Olney wonders if there’s a better way to drive crows off than killing some of them. Olney raised his concerns at a meeting Monday night.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Joanne C. Petrie, 54, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Joanne C. Petrie, age 54 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (Sept 20, 2022) at Notre Dame Church. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:30pm...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont, NY passed away on September 12, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Rebecca was born on May 11th, 1954 to Richard and Florence White Planty. Rebecca worked for the City Court, was part of the Ladies...
CHAUMONT, NY
WETM 18 News

Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
ELMIRA, NY
wwnytv.com

Great Pumpkin Derby back for another year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the second year for the Great Pumpkin Derby. Organizer Teri Walters said the event will help kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. It’s an event that features pumpkins being rolled downhill on...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Lowville man accused of making several fake reservations to spite friend's former employer

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A man is accused of making several fake reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in in Lowville to cause the business to lose money out of spite. David Nisley Jr., of Lowville, is accused of creating numerous aliases to make fake reservations at the venue online this past Mother’s Day. New York State Police say this resulted in a $13,000 loss for the venue.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Color fun walk/run to promote kinship awareness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fostering Futures, a CHJC (Children’s Home of Jefferson County) program, will host a Kinship Awareness Color Fun 5K Walk/Run on Sunday, September 25 at the Remington Recreational Trail in Canton. Tiffany Forsythe appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

William Robert Herrmann, 79, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - William Robert Herrmann, 79, Glenfield, passed away Monday September 19th, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center. Among his survivors is his wife Bonnie (Trainham) Herrmann. A complete obituary with days and times of services will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home,...
GLENFIELD, NY
wwnytv.com

Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend. Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf-Rork says this is the 14th year for the event. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
CAPE VINCENT, NY

