2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt clue #2
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the second clue in this year’s medallion hunt:. “Parks, bridges, bushes and trees are where it’s been stashed,. Many challenging memories and inklings of the past;. High and low, but never hidden underground,. Pay close attention around to where play is...
'My momma bear teacher mode kicked in': Teacher saves choking student
HOLMEN, Wis. — A Wisconsin teacher is being called a hero after she saved one of her students who was choking. Samantha Wais teaches third grade at a school near La Crosse. One of her students was eating almonds when one got stuck in his throat. Wais said she...
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest
A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
Local experts warn about the dangers of ‘sharenting’
Social media is a way to share parts of your life with family members and friends, but experts are warning parents about "sharenting". Sharenting is when parents post pictures and private information about their children on social media. Experts say by sharenting, parents may be exposing their children to potential abusers.
La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Dept. captain denies endorsing Barnes for U.S. Senate
MADISON, Wis. — A captain in the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department who was included in a press release of law enforcement officials endorsing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes says he made no such endorsement. Capt. John Siegel, who is also running as a Democrat for La...
Onalaska student one of only handful in the world to get perfect score on AP Government and Politics exam, district says
Daniel Yao got a perfect score on the 2022 Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics exam. Globally, the School District of Onalaska said, Daniel is one of only 21 students to achieve a perfect score.
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
‘Absolutely not’: Republican Van Orden declines debate invitation, instead pushes for town hall forum
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The midterm election is less than two months away, and while having a debate between the candidates is a long-standing tradition in La Crosse, it may be coming to an end. Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden has declined to...
UPDATE: Classes resume after police investigate threat made against Logan High School
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School has been cleared and deemed safe for staff and students, Principal Wally Gnewikow said. La Crosse police have been working with the district’s technology services to find the source of the threat. The investigation is still ongoing. Gnewikow encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their kids about school safety and informing adults...
One arrested on child neglect & drug charges in Wisconsin, 1-year-old in vehicle
GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two La Crosse residents were pulled over in Crawford County on September 14, the driver was later arrested for charges that included Intent to Deliver and Child Neglect. According to a release, a Crawford County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. The...
