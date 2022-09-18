Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Mustang Mamas crushing car stereotypes in their muscle cars: 'That's empowerment'
Sometimes a car is just a car, sitting under the hot sun in the grocery store parking lot. But not always. A car may also be a ticket to past and future experiences we'll hold onto forever, a time machine that reminds us of people loved and lost. When we're lucky, we get to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
1968 Buick GS 400 Drag Races 1970 Corvette: Video
If you were a fan of performance back in the late ‘60s, GM had more than a few models in its portfolio to fit the bill. Now, we’re watching this matchup between two of those GM go-fast machines with a drag race between a 1968 Buick GS 400 and 1970 Chevy Corvette.
CNBC
Ford unveils new gas-powered Mustang, while muscle car rivals go electric
Ford on Wednesday unveiled the redesigned 2024 Mustang hardtop and convertible with two gas-powered engines. The automaker said redesigning the iconic car without any type of electrification is part of its "Mustang family" strategy that includes the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover. The Mustang could be the last gas-powered muscle car...
Which New Chevrolet Models Offer a Manual Transmission?
Manual transmissions are slowly being phased out. But there are two Chevrolet models that still come with a stick. Check out which two they are. The post Which New Chevrolet Models Offer a Manual Transmission? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Will There Be an AWD 2024 Ford Mustang?
The 2024 Ford Mustang will not offer AWD in the current lineup. Instead, all of the seventh-gen Mustangs will send power to the rear wheels. The post Will There Be an AWD 2024 Ford Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0