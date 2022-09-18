ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Napier discusses Florida's passing offense, jokes that his wife has told him it needs to improve

Florida squeaked past USF 31-28 on Saturday at the Swamp to improve to 2-1 to start the Billy Napier era. While the Gators racked up 217 yards on the ground, their passing left much to be desired: Anthony Richardson was just 10-of-18 for 112 yards while throwing 2 interceptions and 0 touchdowns. That’s after he struggled to a 14-of-35, 143-yard, 2-pick day against Kentucky a week prior.
The Florida game is a massive recruiting opportunity for Tennessee

The Tennessee-Florida game is set to be one of the biggest matchups for UT football in quite a long time. In addition to having major implications on the general outcome of the current season, the game could also be huge for future Vol football seasons. A large number of 2023 and 2024 recruits will be in attendance on Saturday. Not to mention, winning this game against the Gators would send a clear message to the college football world that Tennessee is a serious contender once again.
Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
Selling in the Swamp: Gators football fuels Gainesville gameday micro-economy

Almost every Florida Gators football home game, William Hatfield stands behind a booth decked out in an array of gator-themed jewelry on West University Avenue. The orange and blue jewelry — created by the 69-year-old Jonesville resident’s wife, Karen Hatfield — has always turned heads, leading them to eventually start selling her pieces out of their booth during football games. They’ve been doing it for 17 years, he said.
Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Man accused of exposing himself on Gainesville-Hawthorne trail

Alachua County — Gainesville Police accuse 33-year-old Jonathan Dow of exposing himself on the Gainesville-Hawthorne trail. Police say on September 11th a runner said Dow looked at her, while exposed, seated along the trail. Police are charging Dow with a felony, because he has a prior conviction for exposing...
