Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Selling in the Swamp: Gators football fuels Gainesville gameday micro-economy
Almost every Florida Gators football home game, William Hatfield stands behind a booth decked out in an array of gator-themed jewelry on West University Avenue. The orange and blue jewelry — created by the 69-year-old Jonesville resident’s wife, Karen Hatfield — has always turned heads, leading them to eventually start selling her pieces out of their booth during football games. They’ve been doing it for 17 years, he said.
wuft.org
Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate
The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Florida Democratic mayor says illegal immigrants 'welcomed' in his city
Gainesville, Florida Mayor Lauren Poe says illegal immigrants are welcome in his town. "Instead of sending families fleeing violence in Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard, bring them to Gainesville, along with the $12m," Poe, a Democrat, said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. His statement follows Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis...
wuft.org
Police: Car on fire, with only 3 tires driving through darkness near UF campus
It was quite a sight: A witness called police to report someone in a silver station wagon on fire with only three tires being driven through the darkness along a city road bordering the University of Florida campus. “It was missing its front driver’s tire and had sparks (and) smoke...
News4Jax.com
Does former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels have a clear path to re-enter politics?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Following last Thursday’s acquittal of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels we’re looking into whether he has a viable path to re-enter politics. This comes after Daniels released a statement following his acquittal and statement that he is the victim of a political witch hunt.
WCJB
“It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Little Blue Springs closes after park is vandalized
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Little Blue Springs Park in Levy County will not have visitors anytime soon, because it was vandalized over the weekend. “People need to grow up it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Anthony Martin, Levy County resident. “This is why we can’t have nice things in Levy County or anywhere in the state of Florida.”
