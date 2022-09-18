ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas football grades vs. Missouri State: Making sense of this near-upset

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zA8WA_0hzzi3gO00

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football survived an upset bid from rising FCS power Missouri State on Saturday, escaping with a 38-27 win over former coach Bobby Petrino. The No. 11 Razorbacks (3-0) needed some special teams magic late in the game to get ahead, but the defense stood up when it mattered to put away Missouri State (2-1).

Here's how we're grading each phase of Arkansas' unexpected tight win over the Bears:

Offense: C

KJ Jefferson had a strong performance in the passing game, and both Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood had career highs in receiving yards. On the ground, Raheim Sanders had his third consecutive game with more than 100 yards rushing. But Jefferson and Sanders each coughed up a fumble, and Jefferson had his first interception of the season off the hands of Trey Knox. The offense stalled too often against an FCS defense to score better than a C.

Defense: D

Arkansas didn't have much of an answer for Missouri State's offense. Its few solid plays on defense, such as an exceptional third-quarter tackle by Drew Sanders on third-and-1, were overshadowed by big errors. Missed tackles plagued Arkansas, especially in its depleted secondary. The defense stood up in the fourth quarter and made some key sacks, but an SEC defense shouldn't have had as much trouble with it as Arkansas' did throughout the game.

COLUMN:Why Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz are taking on keyboard warriors | Toppmeyer

Special teams: A-

Punt returner Bryce Stephens had a pair of solid returns in the first quarter, one for 34 yards and another for 10. Both were diminished, however, by holding calls against Arkansas during the returns. They were further diminished when Stephens gave Arkansas the lead on an 82-yard punt return touchdown. Special teams get a slight grade deduction for the penalties, which the Razorbacks focused on eliminating going into this game, but Stephens' standout performance can't be ignored.

Coaching: B-

There was a puzzling play call in the first half when Arkansas went for it on fourth-and-9 from the Missouri State 39. The Razorbacks opted to hand the ball off and run it up the middle with Rashod Dubinion. His 5-yard gain was well short, and the Razorbacks turned it over on downs. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told ESPN after the game the Razorbacks were outcoached.

Overall: C+

Arkansas was favored by more than 20 points over its FCS opponent. This game should not have been as close as it was. The Razorbacks escaped without falling victim to the latest in a string of wild upsets in college football, but they have plenty to fix before facing Texas A&M next week.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
bestofarkansassports.com

Vegas’ Opening Line for Arkansas vs Texas A&M Smacks of Overreaction

Overreactions. They’re big in sports. Imagine the meltdown that would have occurred had Arkansas lost to Bobby Petrino and Missouri State on Saturday night. Heck, even Sam Pittman acknowledged things would have been disastrous afterward. Not Jack-Crowe-resigns disastrous, but spectacularly miserable, nonetheless. Instead, the specter of Petrino’s motorcycle wreck...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
College Sports
City
Springfield, MO
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Football
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown

ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Petrino
Person
Sam Pittman
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#American Football#College Football#Fcs#Sec
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
ALMA, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy