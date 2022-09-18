Arkansas football grades vs. Missouri State: Making sense of this near-upset

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football survived an upset bid from rising FCS power Missouri State on Saturday, escaping with a 38-27 win over former coach Bobby Petrino. The No. 11 Razorbacks (3-0) needed some special teams magic late in the game to get ahead, but the defense stood up when it mattered to put away Missouri State (2-1).

Here's how we're grading each phase of Arkansas' unexpected tight win over the Bears:

Offense: C

KJ Jefferson had a strong performance in the passing game, and both Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood had career highs in receiving yards. On the ground, Raheim Sanders had his third consecutive game with more than 100 yards rushing. But Jefferson and Sanders each coughed up a fumble, and Jefferson had his first interception of the season off the hands of Trey Knox. The offense stalled too often against an FCS defense to score better than a C.

Defense: D

Arkansas didn't have much of an answer for Missouri State's offense. Its few solid plays on defense, such as an exceptional third-quarter tackle by Drew Sanders on third-and-1, were overshadowed by big errors. Missed tackles plagued Arkansas, especially in its depleted secondary. The defense stood up in the fourth quarter and made some key sacks, but an SEC defense shouldn't have had as much trouble with it as Arkansas' did throughout the game.

Special teams: A-

Punt returner Bryce Stephens had a pair of solid returns in the first quarter, one for 34 yards and another for 10. Both were diminished, however, by holding calls against Arkansas during the returns. They were further diminished when Stephens gave Arkansas the lead on an 82-yard punt return touchdown. Special teams get a slight grade deduction for the penalties, which the Razorbacks focused on eliminating going into this game, but Stephens' standout performance can't be ignored.

Coaching: B-

There was a puzzling play call in the first half when Arkansas went for it on fourth-and-9 from the Missouri State 39. The Razorbacks opted to hand the ball off and run it up the middle with Rashod Dubinion. His 5-yard gain was well short, and the Razorbacks turned it over on downs. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told ESPN after the game the Razorbacks were outcoached.

Overall: C+

Arkansas was favored by more than 20 points over its FCS opponent. This game should not have been as close as it was. The Razorbacks escaped without falling victim to the latest in a string of wild upsets in college football, but they have plenty to fix before facing Texas A&M next week.

