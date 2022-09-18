ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Spartan Invitational results

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Here is a full list of local scorers from the Boardman Spartan Invitational, a critical regular-season competition in which all 11 Portage County cross-country programs participated:

Boys

Division I

Aurora (12th, 460): 41. Robert Will 17:01.1, 68/69. Thomas Ploskunak 17:35.1, 71/72. Zachary Ploskunak 17:37.8, 122/125. Connor Flynn 18:16.1, 150/153. Nathan Eminian 18:30.6

Roosevelt (38th, 1046): 113/116. Carter Slack 18:11.1, 192/195. Gideon Kaine 19:00.2, 231/235. Carter Stevenson 19:29.7, 243/247. Cor Asp 19:43.4, 249/253. Ethan Young 19:47.7

Division II

Field (13th, 437): 41. Sean Silk 18:01.7, 85/86. Carter Little 18:53.5, 92/94. Evan Pruszynski 19:00.6, 94/97. Billy Silk 19:06.9, 125/134. Ammon Hottensmith 19:37.6

Streetsboro (19th, 570): 44. Zachary Vales 18:07.3, 106/111. Charles Ivory 19:19.4, 122/129. Eric Tiller 19:32.8, 144/157. Timothy Harkleroad 19:59.6, 154/167. Mario Puleo 20:10.0

Garfield (28th, 776): 116/121. Kyle Schaefer 19:25.3, 146/159. Mauricio Miller 20:02.7, 164/179. Derek Blunk 20:22.4, 165/181. Derik Stanley 20:23.2, 171/188. Cyrus Romecki 20:31.6

Crestwood (29th, 806): 89/90. Henry Hoover 18:55.8, 114/119. Augie Schweickert 19:24.9, 167/184. Hans Sebold 20:26.5, 206/250. Grayson Sanwald 21:25.1, 215/271. Cadyn Wurm 21:46.3

Ravenna (N/A): 415. Dakota Bishop 24:41.1, 481. Ben Rainone 28:01.8, 491. Ruben Simmons 29:35.9

Division III

Mogadore (11th, 333): 22. Alejandro Navarrete 18:02.2, 45/46. Daniel Carter 18:53.4, 58/60. Ryan Keren 19:13.3, 100/105. Cameron Brady 20:30.8, 108/115. Jude Leeser 20:51.4

Rootstown (21st, 557): 68/71. Caleb Cutright 19:32.4, 92/97. Wyatt Shenal 20:19.0, 115/127. Brady Brown 21:00.9, 118/130. Dylan Wilfong 21:06.1, 164/196. Luke Flowers 22:24.5

Southeast (28th, 685): 75/78. Carter Evans 19:44.1, 137/155. Christian Schoblocher 21:27.0, 138/156. Braydon Rader 21:28.8, 167/199. Brice Schoenbaechler 22:26.4, 168/202. Dylan Evans 22:31.4

Girls

Division I

Aurora (12th, 362): 37/39. Grace Barto 21:02.9, 63/69. Sydney Langell 21:37.2, 82/88. Eva Logan 22;01.3, 84/90. Samantha Bucalo 22:03.0, 96/104. Isabella Cicero 22:17.3

Roosevelt (30th, 833): 42/46. Jeanie Barzellato 21:07.5, 111/121. Emma Arthur 22:30.5, 216/248. Maddie Baron 24:29.0, 224/259. Evie Caldwell 24:53.7, 240/285. Terra McDonald 25:45.4

Division II

Southeast (13th, 376): 22/26. Julia Wheeler 21:11.7, 54/59. Kristen Campbell 22:35.4, 61/67. Julia Frick 22:54.7, 119/140. Katie Campbell 24:39.4, 120/141. Penelope Sutliff 24:41.4

Field (19th, 507): 49/54. Cassidy Wells 22:30.8, 75/86. Maddie Adams 23:35.7, 116/136. Julia Potts 24:33.2, 132/159 Kristin Toepke 25:16.8, 135/166. Malerie Mishler 25:16.8

Streetsboro (22nd, 558): 70/81. Sonia Downing 23:27.5, 86/99. Kendall Epple 23:52.3, 125/149. Madi Campbell 24:59.7, 130/155. Cara Tiller 25:10.1, 147/197. Rayna Rippey 26:22.2

Crestwood (N/A): 43. Elaine Guyette 22:07.6, 157. Kyrstin Reid 25:14.3, 241. Kyleigh Becka 27:53.0

Ravenna (N/A): 113. Paige Chinn 24:08.8, 189. Addison Ribelin 25:59.1, 278. Claire Johnston 30:27.9, 285. Kathleen-Gracie Stroh 30:57.4

Division III

Mogadore (2nd, 101): 7. Katie Lane 20:16.0, 12. Rachel Whetstone 21:27.6, 19. Mia Gaetjens 21:51.3, 27. Emma Quillen 22:45.7, 36. Kai Gaetjens 23:08.0

Garfield (7th, 299): 35. Kathlene McMayon 23:00.2, 44. Kourtney Brahler 23:19.8, 57. Aubrey Stonestreet 23:41.6, 78/79. Olivia Rowe 24:35.1, 85/87. JaNasia Moore 24:49.5

Rootstown (10th, 450): 60. Mallory Butcher 23:53.4, 67. Sydney Munger 24:11.0, 77/78. Lauren Krieger 24:33.9, 114/121. Hannah Crandell 26:02.5, 132/144. Courtney Taylor 27:04.2

Waterloo (N/A): 120. Cheyenne Biltz 26:01.9

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own

GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
