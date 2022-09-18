Spartan Invitational results
Here is a full list of local scorers from the Boardman Spartan Invitational, a critical regular-season competition in which all 11 Portage County cross-country programs participated:
Boys
Division I
Aurora (12th, 460): 41. Robert Will 17:01.1, 68/69. Thomas Ploskunak 17:35.1, 71/72. Zachary Ploskunak 17:37.8, 122/125. Connor Flynn 18:16.1, 150/153. Nathan Eminian 18:30.6
Roosevelt (38th, 1046): 113/116. Carter Slack 18:11.1, 192/195. Gideon Kaine 19:00.2, 231/235. Carter Stevenson 19:29.7, 243/247. Cor Asp 19:43.4, 249/253. Ethan Young 19:47.7
Division II
Field (13th, 437): 41. Sean Silk 18:01.7, 85/86. Carter Little 18:53.5, 92/94. Evan Pruszynski 19:00.6, 94/97. Billy Silk 19:06.9, 125/134. Ammon Hottensmith 19:37.6
Streetsboro (19th, 570): 44. Zachary Vales 18:07.3, 106/111. Charles Ivory 19:19.4, 122/129. Eric Tiller 19:32.8, 144/157. Timothy Harkleroad 19:59.6, 154/167. Mario Puleo 20:10.0
Garfield (28th, 776): 116/121. Kyle Schaefer 19:25.3, 146/159. Mauricio Miller 20:02.7, 164/179. Derek Blunk 20:22.4, 165/181. Derik Stanley 20:23.2, 171/188. Cyrus Romecki 20:31.6
Crestwood (29th, 806): 89/90. Henry Hoover 18:55.8, 114/119. Augie Schweickert 19:24.9, 167/184. Hans Sebold 20:26.5, 206/250. Grayson Sanwald 21:25.1, 215/271. Cadyn Wurm 21:46.3
Ravenna (N/A): 415. Dakota Bishop 24:41.1, 481. Ben Rainone 28:01.8, 491. Ruben Simmons 29:35.9
Division III
Mogadore (11th, 333): 22. Alejandro Navarrete 18:02.2, 45/46. Daniel Carter 18:53.4, 58/60. Ryan Keren 19:13.3, 100/105. Cameron Brady 20:30.8, 108/115. Jude Leeser 20:51.4
Rootstown (21st, 557): 68/71. Caleb Cutright 19:32.4, 92/97. Wyatt Shenal 20:19.0, 115/127. Brady Brown 21:00.9, 118/130. Dylan Wilfong 21:06.1, 164/196. Luke Flowers 22:24.5
Southeast (28th, 685): 75/78. Carter Evans 19:44.1, 137/155. Christian Schoblocher 21:27.0, 138/156. Braydon Rader 21:28.8, 167/199. Brice Schoenbaechler 22:26.4, 168/202. Dylan Evans 22:31.4
Girls
Division I
Aurora (12th, 362): 37/39. Grace Barto 21:02.9, 63/69. Sydney Langell 21:37.2, 82/88. Eva Logan 22;01.3, 84/90. Samantha Bucalo 22:03.0, 96/104. Isabella Cicero 22:17.3
Roosevelt (30th, 833): 42/46. Jeanie Barzellato 21:07.5, 111/121. Emma Arthur 22:30.5, 216/248. Maddie Baron 24:29.0, 224/259. Evie Caldwell 24:53.7, 240/285. Terra McDonald 25:45.4
Division II
Southeast (13th, 376): 22/26. Julia Wheeler 21:11.7, 54/59. Kristen Campbell 22:35.4, 61/67. Julia Frick 22:54.7, 119/140. Katie Campbell 24:39.4, 120/141. Penelope Sutliff 24:41.4
Field (19th, 507): 49/54. Cassidy Wells 22:30.8, 75/86. Maddie Adams 23:35.7, 116/136. Julia Potts 24:33.2, 132/159 Kristin Toepke 25:16.8, 135/166. Malerie Mishler 25:16.8
Streetsboro (22nd, 558): 70/81. Sonia Downing 23:27.5, 86/99. Kendall Epple 23:52.3, 125/149. Madi Campbell 24:59.7, 130/155. Cara Tiller 25:10.1, 147/197. Rayna Rippey 26:22.2
Crestwood (N/A): 43. Elaine Guyette 22:07.6, 157. Kyrstin Reid 25:14.3, 241. Kyleigh Becka 27:53.0
Ravenna (N/A): 113. Paige Chinn 24:08.8, 189. Addison Ribelin 25:59.1, 278. Claire Johnston 30:27.9, 285. Kathleen-Gracie Stroh 30:57.4
Division III
Mogadore (2nd, 101): 7. Katie Lane 20:16.0, 12. Rachel Whetstone 21:27.6, 19. Mia Gaetjens 21:51.3, 27. Emma Quillen 22:45.7, 36. Kai Gaetjens 23:08.0
Garfield (7th, 299): 35. Kathlene McMayon 23:00.2, 44. Kourtney Brahler 23:19.8, 57. Aubrey Stonestreet 23:41.6, 78/79. Olivia Rowe 24:35.1, 85/87. JaNasia Moore 24:49.5
Rootstown (10th, 450): 60. Mallory Butcher 23:53.4, 67. Sydney Munger 24:11.0, 77/78. Lauren Krieger 24:33.9, 114/121. Hannah Crandell 26:02.5, 132/144. Courtney Taylor 27:04.2
Waterloo (N/A): 120. Cheyenne Biltz 26:01.9
