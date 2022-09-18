ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Junebug59
3d ago

It’s a start but there’s much more than a block party to make change. For 1, quit the favoritism. When you dare to give counseling to people who witnessed a shooting who were white on UK campus and have never offered that to any other shootings, that is so racist it’s pathetic

Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington city, faith leaders hold prayer vigil to end violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a call to action Monday night by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and faith leaders across the city, as gun violence continues to be a growing concern. Twelve people have been shot this month, and three others killed. Three of the shooting victims were just...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Large police presence on Dale Drive in Lexington

WATCH | Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. WATCH | Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales. Updated: 23 hours...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Organizations gather in Lexington to help voters get registered

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The deadline to register to vote is looming, and the opportunity will close exactly three weeks from Tuesday. On this National Register to Vote Day, different organizations are trying to help people get ready to vote this November. “So it’s hard to take the time to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two local educators honored at Frankfort

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

New traffic signal at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. now live

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new traffic signal on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard is now live. The signal was fully activated Wednesday morning around 9. It has a flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Polo Club. Polo Club will have two left turn lanes onto Winchester Road and one right turn only lane. No U-turns will be allowed from Polo Club.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dale Drive. Officers were dispatched there for a person who had been shot. When they got to the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. That person...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in Winchester are gearing up for a busy fall season. “That’s what we’re really trying to capitalize on is letting people know Winchester is already a great place to come at night. But you should also come during the day for things like lunch and brunch. That you should really make the venture over,” said Chad Walker, co-owner of Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlor.
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County students are getting a new way to learn this school year. The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers Cart in Southern Elementary. Officials tell us it’s going to provide a new way for students to engage and learn about science, math, and technology.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
WINCHESTER, KY
WUKY

Lexington mayoral challenger touts affordable housing plan

Kloiber argues, if left unchecked, rising rent and housing costs will push more Lexington workers outside the community, and lead to increased crime and homelessness. The councilman stressed the point at a community forum Wednesday. "We need to make sure that we're incentivizing neighborhoods to stay together and for developments...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK Healthcare offering ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The gun violence plaguing Lexington has left victims shot in the streets. One group is hoping a class that teaches a very specific technique can save lives, especially during a time when every minute counts. “There is nothing more tragic than death, and a death that...
LEXINGTON, KY

