Junebug59
3d ago
It’s a start but there’s much more than a block party to make change. For 1, quit the favoritism. When you dare to give counseling to people who witnessed a shooting who were white on UK campus and have never offered that to any other shootings, that is so racist it’s pathetic
WKYT 27
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
WKYT 27
Lexington city, faith leaders hold prayer vigil to end violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a call to action Monday night by Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and faith leaders across the city, as gun violence continues to be a growing concern. Twelve people have been shot this month, and three others killed. Three of the shooting victims were just...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Large police presence on Dale Drive in Lexington
WATCH | Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. WATCH | Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales. Updated: 23 hours...
WTVQ
Man found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
WKYT 27
Organizations gather in Lexington to help voters get registered
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The deadline to register to vote is looming, and the opportunity will close exactly three weeks from Tuesday. On this National Register to Vote Day, different organizations are trying to help people get ready to vote this November. “So it’s hard to take the time to...
WTVQ
‘Heart of Danville’ says tearful goodbye, closing doors after nearly 4 decades
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An organization that’s worked for the last 40 years to revitalize Danville’s downtown area will be closing its doors for good by the end of the year. The Heart of Danville says locals and travelers alike call Danville, Kentucky’s “Mayberry”, proven in 2001...
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
WKYT 27
New traffic signal at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. now live
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new traffic signal on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard is now live. The signal was fully activated Wednesday morning around 9. It has a flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Polo Club. Polo Club will have two left turn lanes onto Winchester Road and one right turn only lane. No U-turns will be allowed from Polo Club.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
Police departments escort Officer Burton to Richmond
If you wish to support the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, police said to find a location that is safe along the route. Police reminded supporters not to stop or park along the interstate.
WKYT 27
One person injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dale Drive. Officers were dispatched there for a person who had been shot. When they got to the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. That person...
WKYT 27
Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in Winchester are gearing up for a busy fall season. “That’s what we’re really trying to capitalize on is letting people know Winchester is already a great place to come at night. But you should also come during the day for things like lunch and brunch. That you should really make the venture over,” said Chad Walker, co-owner of Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlor.
WTVQ
Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | City: Permit or not, incinerator use still likely prohibited
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington business that has purchased an incinerator to use for wood waste could be facing more obstacles, even if the state approves its permit application. City planning officials now say it is their interpretation of the zoning ordinance that use of an air curtain incinerator,...
WKYT 27
Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County students are getting a new way to learn this school year. The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers Cart in Southern Elementary. Officials tell us it’s going to provide a new way for students to engage and learn about science, math, and technology.
foxlexington.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
WKYT 27
Ky. veterans thanked, cheered during Honor Flight trip to nation’s capital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Greatest Generation is in its twilight hour. Honor Flight is an organization that started 17 years ago to take war veterans to the memorials built for them before the generation of vets is lost. Central Kentucky has a chapter called Honor Flight Kentucky. That chapter...
WUKY
Lexington mayoral challenger touts affordable housing plan
Kloiber argues, if left unchecked, rising rent and housing costs will push more Lexington workers outside the community, and lead to increased crime and homelessness. The councilman stressed the point at a community forum Wednesday. "We need to make sure that we're incentivizing neighborhoods to stay together and for developments...
WKYT 27
Lexington attorney, former councilman says city’s public safety is ‘in crisis’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington attorney, and former councilman, is raising red flags after hearing claims that Lexington’s E-911 center is facing staffing challenges. Monday, the FOP told WKYT the Lexington Police Department was down 115 officers. Chief Lawrence Weathers says the number is actually in the 80s because some new cadets are in training.
WKYT 27
UK Healthcare offering ‘Stop the Bleed’ training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The gun violence plaguing Lexington has left victims shot in the streets. One group is hoping a class that teaches a very specific technique can save lives, especially during a time when every minute counts. “There is nothing more tragic than death, and a death that...
Comments / 10