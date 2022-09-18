Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
WKYT 27
Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County students are getting a new way to learn this school year. The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers Cart in Southern Elementary. Officials tell us it’s going to provide a new way for students to engage and learn about science, math, and technology.
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WKYT 27
Ky. veterans thanked, cheered during Honor Flight trip to nation’s capital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Greatest Generation is in its twilight hour. Honor Flight is an organization that started 17 years ago to take war veterans to the memorials built for them before the generation of vets is lost. Central Kentucky has a chapter called Honor Flight Kentucky. That chapter...
WKYT 27
UK football releases 2023 schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics has released the full schedule for UK football’s 2023 season. The 2023 slate, which was announced on Tuesday alongside each member of the Southeastern Conference on an SEC Network special, features seven home games. The schedule, which is a combination of four nonconference...
WKYT 27
Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in Winchester are gearing up for a busy fall season. “That’s what we’re really trying to capitalize on is letting people know Winchester is already a great place to come at night. But you should also come during the day for things like lunch and brunch. That you should really make the venture over,” said Chad Walker, co-owner of Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlor.
WKYT 27
Organizations gather in Lexington to help voters get registered
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The deadline to register to vote is looming, and the opportunity will close exactly three weeks from Tuesday. On this National Register to Vote Day, different organizations are trying to help people get ready to vote this November. “So it’s hard to take the time to...
WKYT 27
Will supply chain issues impact Christmas trees this year?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With less than 100 days until Christmas, many are already looking forward to the holiday season. However, many businesses continue to deal with supply chain issues leaving some shoppers wondering if popular seasonal items, like Christmas trees, will be impacted. In Lexington, the owner of Nieman’s...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party
WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
WKYT 27
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
wymt.com
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season
BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!. This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.
hamburgjournal.com
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
WKYT 27
Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial for a Kentucky sailor accused of setting a fire on a US Navy ship is underway in San Diego. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days in July 2020.
WKYT 27
Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington PAL and other community leaders joined forces to put on a block party on Charles Avenue, which came after a violent stretch in Lexington. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now.
WTVQ
Missing Monticello woman found safe
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) Green has been located and is safe, according to KSP. Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert on Monday for 45-year-old Amy Marie Green, of Monticello. State Police say Green was reported missing on Sunday. Green was possibly wearing gray capri pants. Her last known location was...
WKYT 27
World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
WKYT 27
New traffic signal at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. now live
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new traffic signal on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard is now live. The signal was fully activated Wednesday morning around 9. It has a flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Polo Club. Polo Club will have two left turn lanes onto Winchester Road and one right turn only lane. No U-turns will be allowed from Polo Club.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | City: Permit or not, incinerator use still likely prohibited
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington business that has purchased an incinerator to use for wood waste could be facing more obstacles, even if the state approves its permit application. City planning officials now say it is their interpretation of the zoning ordinance that use of an air curtain incinerator,...
