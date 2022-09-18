ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Set to Visit Tennessee For Florida Game

The most highly-touted commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class will be in Knoxville this weekend. On Tuesday, five-star Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava announced that he would be visiting for the Vols’ Top 25 clash with Florida. Iamaleava commited to Tennessee back in the spring and has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Gators Breakdown’s David Waters Previews Florida’s Trip To Knoxville

Tennessee opens up SEC play Saturday afternoon when it hosts No. 20 Florida to Neyland Stadium for a highly anticipated game. Each week, Rocky Top Insider will take you behind the scenes with a question and answer with a media member who covers Tennessee’s opponent. This week, Gators Breakdown’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mikefarrellsports.com

Tennessee Recruiting Trending Upwards, Could the Vols Top the East

After thumping Akron 63-6 this past weekend, the Volunteers have established themselves as one of the best teams in the country. In this article, we'll take a deeper look into how Coach Josh Heupel and his staff transformed the Volunteers program. After a Johnny Majors Classic victory against Pittsburgh, Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Small A Full Participant In Tennessee’s Tuesday Practice

Tennessee running back Jabari Small was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice according to running back’s coach Jerry Mack. “Everybody was out there today,” Mack said. “Full speed, full go. Guys look really good. Just got to be smart with how we rep them. Some of those injuries, some of those things that happened in the game was just bumps and bruises, wear-and-tear over the course of the game.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel and Billy Napier Talk Tennessee-Florida on Monday

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Florida head coach Billy Napier both spoke to their respective media outlets on Monday ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown on the football field this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. Heupel knows how important this game is for Tennessee. And it didn’t take long for him...
KNOXVILLE, TN
