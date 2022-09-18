Tennessee running back Jabari Small was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice according to running back’s coach Jerry Mack. “Everybody was out there today,” Mack said. “Full speed, full go. Guys look really good. Just got to be smart with how we rep them. Some of those injuries, some of those things that happened in the game was just bumps and bruises, wear-and-tear over the course of the game.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO