Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Set to Visit Tennessee For Florida Game
The most highly-touted commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class will be in Knoxville this weekend. On Tuesday, five-star Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava announced that he would be visiting for the Vols’ Top 25 clash with Florida. Iamaleava commited to Tennessee back in the spring and has been...
Tennessee football: Brutal October returns for Vols’ 2023 schedule
Welcome to old-school post-Phillip Fulmer Tennessee football. The Vols would start off every year with a ton of excitement, only to be humbled by the Florida Gators. However, the season wouldn’t be over. That would happen two weeks later with a rough October slate that always began with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Gators Breakdown’s David Waters Previews Florida’s Trip To Knoxville
Tennessee opens up SEC play Saturday afternoon when it hosts No. 20 Florida to Neyland Stadium for a highly anticipated game. Each week, Rocky Top Insider will take you behind the scenes with a question and answer with a media member who covers Tennessee’s opponent. This week, Gators Breakdown’s...
Tennessee Recruiting Trending Upwards, Could the Vols Top the East
After thumping Akron 63-6 this past weekend, the Volunteers have established themselves as one of the best teams in the country. In this article, we'll take a deeper look into how Coach Josh Heupel and his staff transformed the Volunteers program. After a Johnny Majors Classic victory against Pittsburgh, Knoxville...
Enjoy As The College Football World Fixes Its Gaze On Knoxville, Tennessee
I am 23-years old. I pride myself on my historical knowledge of the Tennessee football program, but I haven’t been alive to know the intricacies of every era of Volunteer football. Tennessee hasn’t been very good at football for most of my life, but I’d never seen more apathy...
Small A Full Participant In Tennessee’s Tuesday Practice
Tennessee running back Jabari Small was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice according to running back’s coach Jerry Mack. “Everybody was out there today,” Mack said. “Full speed, full go. Guys look really good. Just got to be smart with how we rep them. Some of those injuries, some of those things that happened in the game was just bumps and bruises, wear-and-tear over the course of the game.”
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
What Billy Napier said Monday about No. 20 Florida's game at No. 11 Tennessee
What first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said during his press conference on Monday, looking ahead to his 20th-ranked Gators (2-1) playing at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: CBS) inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Tennessee has got a good football team. You can...
Josh Heupel and Billy Napier Talk Tennessee-Florida on Monday
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Florida head coach Billy Napier both spoke to their respective media outlets on Monday ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown on the football field this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. Heupel knows how important this game is for Tennessee. And it didn’t take long for him...
UT suspends Jimmy Calloway for first half of Florida game after punching ejection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced it has suspended wide receiver Jimmy Calloway for the first half of the Florida matchup after he was ejected for punching an Akron player during last week's game. Calloway threw several punches after Akron cornerback Tyson Durant grabbed Calloway's facemask last...
Tennessee football vs. Florida: 15 best celebrity guest picker options for College GameDay
Country music and sports legends run deep in East Tennessee. That’s why with College GameDay headed to Knoxville this weekend for the matchup between Tennessee football and the Florida Gators, there is a plethora of celebrities the crew can choose from to find their celebrity guest picker. Who’s the best option, though?
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media to Kickoff Florida Week
It's Florida week. Tennessee enters the week as 10-point favorites over rival Florida, and the Vols have plenty of momentum heading into Week 4 having started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016. While there are many positives surrounding Tennessee Football currently, the Vols are ...
Going for hundreds: how to avoid being scammed buying second hand Vols tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday, the Vols and Gators will take the field against each other in a matchup for the ages. A week before the Vols played Akron, tickets to the Vols game sold out, but that’s not keeping prices from soaring on the secondary market. ”If you...
Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby sets commitment date, names finalists
Tennessee basketball is no longer in the running for four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby, who announced on Monday that he’ll make a commitment on Sunday. He’s choosing between Alabama, North Carolina State, Virginia and Wake Forest. Cosby, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound prospect at Word of God Christian Academy in...
