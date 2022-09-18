ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Old electronics can seek new purpose through New Mexico recycling event

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those holding onto old electronics got the chance to recycle them Saturday. A New Mexico casino hosted the event.

During a recycling event, the Santa Ana Star Casino teamed up with Bernalillo and Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Recycling Company . Guests were able to drop off their old belongings to keep them out of landfills.

President of Albuquerque Computer Electronics Recycling Greg Mullen said materials and metals can be reclaimed through recycling the technology. It can provide jobs and turn old tech into new things.

Mullen said electronics is one of the fastest growing categories of waste in Albuquerque.

