Woman arrested for weapon and drug charges in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident was arrested on Saturday during a stop after police found drugs and an illegal gun in his vehicle.
After 2:53 p.m., troopers from the New York State Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez for having a forged license plate.
Troopers said they found an illegal 9mm handgun and a quantity of heroin in her vehicle. Martinez was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Martinez was later arraigned in the Town of Webster court.
