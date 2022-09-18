ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Comments / 9

Andrew Joy
3d ago

That is not what happened, it was 2 young children that were hit standing outside of the barrier fence at the burnout box. The car in question was entering the area and had his accelerator get stuck and he drove into the guard rail. The 2 children were taken by ambulance. If you want pictures of the car just ask.......

Reply(8)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikeville, NC
County
Wayne County, NC
Wayne County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Goldsboro, NC
Wayne County, NC
Accidents
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who dumped a litter of puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in. According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal. Armstead has been charged with dropping...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cbs
jocoreport.com

Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond

WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
NASH COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Onslow County man arrested for indecent liberties

Onslow County, North Carolina — On Monday, September 17th, Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office arrested Ricky Allen Zickafoose Jr. under Indecent Liberties with a Child charges. On July 26th, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation regarding indecent liberties. The victim reported two...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Slow down! Raleigh drops downtown speed limit to 25 mph

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City Council wants drivers to slow down in downtown Raleigh — and it got its wish. The council on Tuesday dropped the speed limit in the city’s downtown course to 25 miles per hour. The impacted roads span from Glenwood South to East Street and Peace Street to Hoke Street.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County bridge to be named in honor of fallen Knightdale officer

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners voted Monday to rename a bridge in honor of a fallen Knightdale police officer who died last fall. Officer Ryan Hayworth was killed Oct. 17 on Interstate 540 near Knightdale when he and his training officer, Cody Hagler’s, cruisers were hit from behind by another driver.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy