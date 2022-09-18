ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County Police: Missing man at Black Creek located and safe

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — UPDATE: Chad Griffis has been located and found safe.

ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported needing the community’s help locating a missing man named Chad Griffis.

Chad Griffis is 38 years old with short brown hair and facial hair.

Chad was last seen at the Middleburg Main Street boat ramp on a tan kayak wearing a long sleeve blue fishing shirt, unknown color swimming shorts with a dark blue small bag and blue life vest.

If anyone has seen Chad or has any information on his whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details arrive.

JoAnn Roberts
3d ago

Dear lord we ask in your name that this man Chad be found safe in the name of Jesus

