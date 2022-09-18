Clay County Police: Missing man at Black Creek located and safe

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — UPDATE: Chad Griffis has been located and found safe.

ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported needing the community’s help locating a missing man named Chad Griffis.

Chad Griffis is 38 years old with short brown hair and facial hair.

Chad was last seen at the Middleburg Main Street boat ramp on a tan kayak wearing a long sleeve blue fishing shirt, unknown color swimming shorts with a dark blue small bag and blue life vest.

If anyone has seen Chad or has any information on his whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details arrive.

