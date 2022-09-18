ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wnky.com

El Maz coming near WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular Mexican restaurant El Mazatlán is opening a new location in the old WKU Chili’s. News 40 did some surveying on campus of students when the news broke just a few days ago to see how students felt about the new eatery on campus, and even though it’s not affiliated with WKU, many students said they would patronize the new location regardless of being able to use their meal plan to cover it. Students told us that Mexican cuisine was one of if not their favorite types of food.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

NAACP state convention returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The NAACP’s state convention took place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 right in Bowling Green at WKU. This was the first time in a very long time that the NAACP’s state convention was hosted in Bowling Green. People from branches all over Kentucky came to Western to discuss education, environmental issues, political action, and more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT- Jack Rabbit Jog

On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Ryan Dearbone to get all the details on this years second Jack Rabbit Jog happening in Hopkinsville. For more information click here.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WKU PD talks social media safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At WKU, the police department makes it a goal to put out some sort of PSA or safety tip once a week. Last week, the department decided on social media. In a graphic the department released, they touched on several topics, such as oversharing, privacy and location settings and verifying who you are talking to.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Local boy appears on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A story News 40 brought you this past summer has made it to the nightly news! Do you remember Jockeys by JW?. 13-year-old JW Hardin has created his own company called Jockeys by JW. He custom paints jockeys in any design or color a customer wants. NBC’s Nightly...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Scottsville celebrates 40th Jacksonian Festival

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville celebrated its 40th year of the Jacksonian Festival this past Saturday. Rogerlynne Briddon of the Scottsville City Council said this event first started in 1982, honoring a historic hotel that once stood in Scottsville named the Jacksonian. The hotel was around the turn of the century and lasted all the way through, until about the late seventies.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Interstate 65 project to impact traffic in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. – A road project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County will cause a large traffic impact beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 stated lane closures are in place between the Kentucky-Tennessee line at mile point 0.0 and the Warren County line at mile point 13.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Doctor visits local shelter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At local shelter program Room in The Inn, a non-profit organization. helps the homeless population with medical care. Hotel Inc. is a non-profit that focuses on building a community where everyone has equal. opportunity to succeed. The organization helps with things such as housing, health...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

