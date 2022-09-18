BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular Mexican restaurant El Mazatlán is opening a new location in the old WKU Chili’s. News 40 did some surveying on campus of students when the news broke just a few days ago to see how students felt about the new eatery on campus, and even though it’s not affiliated with WKU, many students said they would patronize the new location regardless of being able to use their meal plan to cover it. Students told us that Mexican cuisine was one of if not their favorite types of food.

