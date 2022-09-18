Read full article on original website
El Maz coming near WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular Mexican restaurant El Mazatlán is opening a new location in the old WKU Chili’s. News 40 did some surveying on campus of students when the news broke just a few days ago to see how students felt about the new eatery on campus, and even though it’s not affiliated with WKU, many students said they would patronize the new location regardless of being able to use their meal plan to cover it. Students told us that Mexican cuisine was one of if not their favorite types of food.
NAACP state convention returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The NAACP’s state convention took place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 right in Bowling Green at WKU. This was the first time in a very long time that the NAACP’s state convention was hosted in Bowling Green. People from branches all over Kentucky came to Western to discuss education, environmental issues, political action, and more.
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT- Jack Rabbit Jog
On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Ryan Dearbone to get all the details on this years second Jack Rabbit Jog happening in Hopkinsville. For more information click here.
BGPD in search of individual in connection with package theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department needs your help identifying a subject. If you know who this is or have additional video surveillance, please call 270-393-4000. BGPD says it’s possible additional cases are linked to this incident.
WKU PD talks social media safety
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At WKU, the police department makes it a goal to put out some sort of PSA or safety tip once a week. Last week, the department decided on social media. In a graphic the department released, they touched on several topics, such as oversharing, privacy and location settings and verifying who you are talking to.
Local boy appears on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A story News 40 brought you this past summer has made it to the nightly news! Do you remember Jockeys by JW?. 13-year-old JW Hardin has created his own company called Jockeys by JW. He custom paints jockeys in any design or color a customer wants. NBC’s Nightly...
Scottsville celebrates 40th Jacksonian Festival
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville celebrated its 40th year of the Jacksonian Festival this past Saturday. Rogerlynne Briddon of the Scottsville City Council said this event first started in 1982, honoring a historic hotel that once stood in Scottsville named the Jacksonian. The hotel was around the turn of the century and lasted all the way through, until about the late seventies.
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
Locals go “Over the Edge’ to support the Barren River Child Advocacy Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy took place this past weekend!. The Barren River Child Advocacy Center asked locals to be brave and step over the edge to repel down five stories in order to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center.
Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
Taste the world’s culture & food! 32nd BG International Festival this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Taste the world’s culture & food this Saturday at the 32nd Annual Bowling Green International Festival. The 2022 BG International Fest opening ceremony begins at 8:45 a.m. at Circus Square Park. Concession stands and performances all kick off at 9:00 a.m. The festival goes all the way to 6 p.m.
Interstate 65 project to impact traffic in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. – A road project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County will cause a large traffic impact beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 stated lane closures are in place between the Kentucky-Tennessee line at mile point 0.0 and the Warren County line at mile point 13.
Doctor visits local shelter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At local shelter program Room in The Inn, a non-profit organization. helps the homeless population with medical care. Hotel Inc. is a non-profit that focuses on building a community where everyone has equal. opportunity to succeed. The organization helps with things such as housing, health...
