C.J. Stroud throws five TDs as Ohio State routs Toledo 77-21

Ohio State won the coin toss Saturday night.

Ordinarily, that would not be significant.

But all week, Buckeyes coach Day emphasized having a quick start against Toledo. So instead of deferring and playing defense as he would normally do, Day opted to take the ball first.

He must have sensed that his offense was ready to hum.

"I talked to the team about it, and we wanted to start fast in this game," said Day, who admitted he wasn't sure if he had ever chosen to receive the opening kick ever in his coaching career. "But when you do that, you've got to go score on that first possession, and we did that."

No. 3 Ohio State actually scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions and rolled to a 77-21 victory over the Rockets in front of 105,398 at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes scored the most points since also scoring 77 against Oregon State in 2018.

In the first half, Ohio State (3-0) had 25 first downs and averaged 10.5 yards per play to take a 42-14 lead. The Buckeyes' drives were all at least 59 yards and none took longer than 4:37. They faced only four third downs in 42 plays and converted all of them.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was close to perfect . Given ample time to throw by his blockers, Stroud made even difficult throws look easy against the Rockets (2-1). He completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns.

"Coach Day's message this whole week was to start early," Stroud said.

It was a message Day drove home through Ohio State's workouts.

"We had a tough week of practice," Day said. "We were physical on Tuesday, physical on Wednesday. We got a ton of reps. We just felt like we needed to do that."

The Buckeyes also got a boost from the return of receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming, but they played only supporting roles.

Emeka Egbuka had seven catches for 116 yards and a receiving touchdown and a rushing one. Fellow sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to establish himself as a star with six receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson left the game with an injury after scoring the Buckeyes' first touchdown, but Miyan Williams (10 carries for 77 yards) and then freshman Dallan Hayden (17 for 108 and a touchdown) carried the running load just fine, aided by holes aplenty.

"The offensive line played physical, and we practiced that way this week, so I’m not surprised," said Day.

Except for a few costly breakdowns, Ohio State's defense was almost as dominating, even though starting safeties Tanner McAlister and Josh Proctor were late scratches and defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. also did not play. Day said it was for precautionary reasons.

"They were all available," Day said. "We just felt like it was the right thing to do, coming out of warmups, was to hold them out of the game."

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn did his best to keep the Rockets in it for a while. The former Michigan Mr. Football connected with Thomas Sziros on a 50-yard touchdown pass over cornerback Cameron Brown to tie the game at 7. Early in the second quarter, Finn ran for a 23-yard score to cut OSU's lead to 28-14.

Other than that, it was all Ohio State. The Buckeyes went 82 yards after the opening kickoff, with a 35-yard completion to tight end Cade Stover setting up Henderson's 7-yard TD run.

The Buckeyes regained the lead for good when Harrison caught an 8-yard pass in tight coverage while staying inbounds at the side of the end zone.

Stroud threw a beautiful pass to Harrison for a 42-yard gain that set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Egbuka.

After Jack Sawyer and Tommy Eichenberg stuffed Toledo on a third-and-1 run, the Buckeyes made it 28-7 with 10 seconds left in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to Fleming.

Smith-Njigba, who was injured in the season opener against Notre Dame, had his first reception of the game on that drive. He finished with two catches for 33 yards.

The Buckeyes answered Finn's touchdown run with two more scores before halftime, a 7-yard catch by Harrison and a 16-yard pass to Fleming.

Ohio State's defense got its first turnover of the season on an interception by safety Ronnie Hickman to start the third quarter. Mitch Rossi scored on a 1-yard fullback plunge to make it seven consecutive touchdowns.

The Buckeyes finally came up empty on their next drive when Day elected to punt on fourth-and-3 from the Toledo 39 midway through the third quarter.

Stroud threw his final touchdown pass to Egbuka before Kyle McCord relieved him. McCord led the Buckeyes on a 68-yard touchdown drive on his first possession.

"You look at the scoreboard," said Day, "we're proud of what we did."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: C.J. Stroud throws five TDs as Ohio State routs Toledo 77-21