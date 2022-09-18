ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football routs Akron but injuries, ejection loom ahead of Florida

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tennessee football coasted past Akron for a 63-6 win Saturday night at Neyland Stadium for its first 3-0 start since 2016.

In a warm-up for the upcoming Florida game, the No. 16 Vols dominated an inferior opponent from the Mid-American Conference.

But it didn't come without a few hold-your-breath moments. Starting running back Jabari Small and All-SEC wide receiver Cedric Tillman left the game with injuries, and wide receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected for punching an Akron player.

The Vols led 35-0 at halftime and scored touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions. Tennessee gained 676 yards of total offense, the fifth-most in school history.

Tennessee fans showed up despite the opponent. It was an announced attendance of 101,915 for the first sellout at Neyland Stadium for a nonconference game since 2015 against Oklahoma.

Here are five observations from the Vols’ win over Akron (1-2).

Jalin Hyatt blazes to his best performance

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had the best game of his career by halftime, and he wasn’t done yet. Hyatt utilized his blazing speed to blister Akron’s secondary.

Early in the second quarter, he raced past a defender to catch a 57-yard TD pass, the longest reception of his career. Just before halftime, he caught a pass on a crossing route and sprinted untouched to the end zone for a 48-yard TD. And in the third quarter, he caught a 47-yarder on a deep route.

Hyatt finished with five receptions. He had 166 yards and two TDs, both career highs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iCAI_0hzzfGXJ00

Jimmy Calloway ejected for punching player

Calloway was ejected in the third quarter after throwing multiple punches.

Akron cornerback Tyson Durant appeared to grab Calloway's face mask after Calloway blocked downfield. Calloway threw multiple punches, striking Durant's helmet.

Calloway received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the play. Durant also was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The fouls were offsetting, but Calloway headed to the locker room.

Calloway had two catches for 20 yards. Although a backup at slot receiver, he touts play-making ability the Vols would like to utilize this season.

Defense didn’t budge when it counted

Tennessee’s first-team defense held firm and the backups held their own.

Akron didn’t gain a first down until it trailed 14-0. It missed a 40-yard field goal on its first scoring opportunity.

Then the Vols kept Akron out of the end zone with a violent collision near the goal line. Daniel George ran to the 5-yard line, where linebacker Jeremy Banks blasted him and caused a fumble. LaTrell Bumphus recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.

Akron finally got on the scoreboard with a field goal in the third quarter. Freshman Elijah Herring had two sacks to lead the way in the second half.

Hendon Hooker doesn’t miss a beat

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, had another standout performance. He was 14-of-18 passing for 298 yards and two TDs, making his weekly climb in the Tennessee record book.

Hooker’s 36th TD pass moved him into seventh place in Vols history, tying Jonathan Crompton (2006-09), Heath Shuler (1991-93) and Andy Kelly (1988-91). Even more impressive is that Hooker did it in just 16 games, including 14 starts, since transferring from Virginia Tech.

Hooker has tossed a TD pass in 15 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history. Shuler owns the record at 18 straight games. And Hooker hasn’t thrown an interception in 185 consecutive pass attempts, the longest streak in school history.

Backup Joe Milton tossed TD passes to Ramel Keyton and Walker Merrill in the second half.

Jabari Small injury puts backup running backs in spotlight

Small left with an injury after back-to-back rushing attempts to start the game. He walked off while athletic trainers held his right arm, but the nature of his injury was not disclosed.

That put Jaylen Wright and freshman Dylan Sampson into the game early, and they responded with two TDs each.Sampson scored a pair of TDs in the first half, both on option pitches on fourth-down plays. His first was a 9-yard TD run on a fourth-and-2, diving at the pylon for the score. And his second was an 11-yard sprint into the end zone on a fourth-and-4 play.

Wright ran hard and took the shorter route to the end zone, scoring on 1-yard and 2-yard rushes.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football routs Akron but injuries, ejection loom ahead of Florida

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mikefarrellsports.com

Tennessee Recruiting Trending Upwards, Could the Vols Top the East

After thumping Akron 63-6 this past weekend, the Volunteers have established themselves as one of the best teams in the country. In this article, we'll take a deeper look into how Coach Josh Heupel and his staff transformed the Volunteers program. After a Johnny Majors Classic victory against Pittsburgh, Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Akron head coach makes huge statement about Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols boat raced the Akron Zips last weekend in Neyland Stadium, easily winning 63-6. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead likely knew the outcome wasn’t going to be pretty for Akron. But he still prepared his team as though they were expecting to win (as any coach should/would).
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Football
City
Akron, OH
City
Florida, OH
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Akron, OH
Football
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Crompton
Person
Heath Shuler
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)

Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Students camp overnight on Strip for luxury TENN apartment leases

Freshman supply chain management major Sydney Beck has been planning on signing a lease to live at TENN with a few roommates for the 2023-2024 school year. She knew that slots filled up quickly for the student apartment complex, so she and her friends planned to get to the building the night before leasing was set to open at 10 a.m. They thought getting there at 10 p.m. would secure a safe spot in line, but they ended up rushing to the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. — almost 15 hours before they would even be able to sign a lease — because they had heard they might not make the cut if they waited a few more hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Western Heights to get $220 million facelift

For decades, the Western Heights public housing project in Northwest Knoxville has been synonymous with poverty and violent crime. But officials are betting they can change all that by pouring more than $220 million into the housing complex and surrounding neighborhoods. In fact, by the time the ambitious Transforming Western...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loom#Ejection#American Football#College Football#Vols
wvlt.tv

Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested after damaging lawn of Knox Co. church, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after damaging the lawn of a church in Knox County, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Brian Saddoris was taken into custody Saturday after he did burnouts on the Bays Mountain Baptist Church lawn while drunk, the report said. Officers responded to the Bays Mountain Road area on the call of a man driving recklessly. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses after locating Saddoris in a neighbor’s yard “yelling and cussing.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead following shooting on Wilson Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead following a shooting on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers learned that a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center at around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 18. He showed up at the hospital in a personal vehicle, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy