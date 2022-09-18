Tennessee football vs. Akron grades: Offense scores at will, gets top mark

Tennessee football scored early and often Saturday at Neyland Stadium, snapping back to form offensively before Florida comes to Knoxville.

The No. 16 Vols (3-0) crushed Akron (1-2) in a 63-6 win.

Here are the grades from the win:

Offense: A

Tennessee moved the ball and scored at will through the air and on the ground, which it should have against a Zips team that lost 52-0 to Michigan State a week earlier. It did it with the first string, second string and third string, all of which were sharp in long stretches.

UT scored on six straight drives then again on its final two while posting 617 yards with 410 passing yards.

Jalin Hyatt had a career day, as did running backs Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson. Each had two touchdowns to build a 42-0 lead in the third quarter. It was a sterling showing for those complementary pieces of UT's offense, although Hyatt is on his way to a career season as a key cog in the passing attack. Wright and Sampson stepped up with Jabari Small sidelined after a first-quarter injury.

Hendon Hooker was iffy early, starting 1-for-4 passing for 9 yards. He got rolling after and had an efficient and effective performance. He was 14-for-18 passing for 298 yards with two touchdowns. Joe Milton was on his game with back-to-back beautiful throws for touchdowns.

Defense: A-minus

Akron did not score until it made a field goal midway through the third quarter as Tennessee's defense had another stout showing. The Vols allowed another field goal, but that was all as they shut down Akron throughout. They held the Zips to 276 total yards with 35 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

Jeremy Banks was a man possessed during the first half, setting the tone for the stifling defensive effort. The senior linebacker made back-to-back monster plays to keep Akron out of the end zone late in the second quarter, including forcing a fumble.

Freshmen Elijah Herring, Joshua Josephs and James Pearce flashed in the second half.

Special teams: D-plus

Chase McGrath, who had made all three field-goal attempts this season, missed a first-quarter field goal. The Vols also whiffed a block punt in the third when Walker Merrill came free. Akron punter Noah Gettman faked the punt, then got it away.

Coaching: A

Josh Heupel shunned a question about Tennessee's game against Florida being sold out. His focus was on Akron and clearly it translated to his players.

Tennessee asserted itself in play and decision-making. The Vols went for it on four first-half fourth downs, including two in the red zone. They converted all four.

Overall: A-minus

The only knock on Tennessee's performance were a couple of near-misses on special teams. That is a good situation heading into its SEC opener.

