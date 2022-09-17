ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Northern State fends off furious Mankato rally for with last-minute pick to preserve win

By Robb Garafalo
American News
American News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhkMs_0hzzfElr00

For one Saturday in September at least Northern State University was not “one of those teams.”

Head football coach Mike Schmidt mentioned before Saturday's game with Minnesota State, Mankato that until a team can knock off one of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference powers, it's just a member of the league's rank and file.

“Until you beat the Mankatos the Augies, you’re just ‘one of those teams,’” Schmidt said.

Cross one of those teams off the list. The Wolves held on for a wild 23-22 win over No. 24 Mankato at Dacotah Bank Stadium to end 51-years of futility. Their last win over the Mavericks was in 1971. Northern had lost 10-straight games to the Mavs during that stretch.

More: Aberdeen Central forces six turnovers, picks up ESD victory over Mitchell

“We talked about all week (how this) team, the kids we bring in, we’re building a program designed to beat Mankato," Schmidt said after the game. "When we first took over this job, we were asking, ‘Are we getting guys that can beat Mankato?’ That’s our charge. Are we bringing in guys to beat Mankato? Because if we are, we’re always going to be in a position to contend for the league, and we did that tonight.”

But it wasn't easy. The Wolves had a 23-0 lead early in the fourth quarter and still needed a last-minute interception by Ar'Shon Willis to get the job done.

The closing minutes were tense

Northern took possession deep in its own territory with 2:18 left in the game and a suddenly precarious 23-20 lead. The Wolves lost four yards on three plays and, with 1:31 left, Mankato's Joey Goettl blocked the punt attempt. It went out of the end zone for a safety to trim the Wolves' lead to one with Northern having to kick the ball to the Mavericks.

After Mankato took over at its 28, third-string quarterback Camden Dean completed a 28-yard pass to star receiver Jalen Sample to the Northern 40. Suddenly, Mankato was in position to win the game with a field goal and there was still about a minute on the clock.

Two plays later, though, it was Willis to the rescue.

Madler at quarterback sparks Northern offense

Michael Bonds got the start under center for the Wolves, however, he was replaced by Will Madler on their second possession. Madler led the Wolves on a pair of first-quarter scoring drives. One ended with a 28-yard Payton Eue field goal, the other a 16-yard touchdown run coming from Madler that gave the Wolves a 10-0 halftime lead.

More: What we learned from Aberdeen Roncalli's 56-6 trouncing of Mobridge/Pollock

“I think what you try to do in a game like this is find the guy with the hot hand,” Schmidt said, “And Will was able to make some things happen with his feet and his arm. In these games, you need to find someone who can step up and be a gamer, and he certainly stepped up for us.”

Particularly on his touchdown run.

“We had a bad snap,” Schmidt said. “We liked the look we had on the outside and had a bad snap. That was not the designed play, but to have him make a play, to score a touchdown, something we haven’t done in a week? It shows you his ability to make things happen.”

Defensively, you couldn’t have asked for much more than the Wolves gave in the first half. The defense held the Mavericks to a total of 90 yards on 28 plays. Mankato didn’t cross the 50-yard line until there were just 41 seconds to go in the second quarter. Sample, who Schmidt noted needed to be held in check, was, had one catch for four yards.

Madler also led two more scoring drives in the third quarter.

Eue connected on another field goal from 33 yards out, and Madler found Wyatt Block on a 26-yard scoring strike to make it 20-0.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Eue made another 33-yarder to give the Wolves a 23-0 edge.

Wolves needed one big play to win the game

That was great, but Schmidt was also pleased with the defense.

“I thought our defense was great,” he said. “I was a little upset we got on our heels and couldn’t quite recover late. We didn’t make them earn it, necessarily, toward the end of the game, but we just reminded our guys to stay calm, stay in the moment and understand at that point, only one play needs to be made to win the game.”

Willis made that play.

After being inconsistent in the first to games of the season, Eue got on track Saturday, making all three of his field goal attempts.

“Payton was great, he’s a great kicker and that was our conversation all week,” Schmidt said. “Dude, just go back to being you. We made a switch at holder, which was a good switch. I thought (Eue) had a great night. Not only his field goals, but his punts, kickoffs. Payton did a great job limiting (Mankato’s) return opportunities.”

Mankato native steps up for Northern State

Block's touchdown reception was set up by a fumble recovery after a band handoff exchange by Mankato.

Block, who is from Mankato, was happy to make the Mavericks pay. He finished with five catches for 66 yards and carried the ball eight times for 39 yards.

More: Hamlin rolls past Leola-Frederick as VanMeeteren scores three times: Football scoreboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXzFy_0hzzfElr00

“We had a different look on our faces this week,” Block said. “We knew we had to get our one-on-one matchups going and try to get guys open in space so we can make plays. Being from Mankato, I always went to their games growing up and always wanted to play for them, but it didn’t work out. Right now, I can’t describe how this win feels. It’s just amazing.”

Schmidt echoed his running back’s sentiment about knocking off the Mavericks.

“Wyatt Block is a football player, and this is a special moment for him, no doubt,” Schmidt said. “He’s from Mankato. They didn’t want him, and for him to come here, see what we’re building and win this game against them, I mean, that’s a dream come true for Wyatt.”

Mankato's scores three touchdowns in 10 minutes to rally

Mankato finally got its offense in gear with a little more than 12 minutes to go in the game, and kept it going, scoring 22 unanswered points.

Dean found a wide-open Gabe Hagen for a 30-yard score with 12:07 left. Following a three-and-out by the Wolves, Dean again led the Mavericks on a scoring drive, hitting Nyles Williams from 15 yards out. The two-point conversion attempt failed, making it a 23-13 Wolves lead. Dean tossed his third touchdown with 2:23 to go, finding Sample to make it a one-score game. That 70-yard drive took only 1:25.

“(Dean) was awesome,” Schmidt said. “He did a heck of a job. I think when you don’t know what you’re going to get from the (quarterback) position, it’s hard to know where you’re at (defensively). Is he going to scramble, is he going to throw? He was great throwing the ball on the run. I’d like to see us play with a four-man front and really try to contain a player like (Dean), but he was impressive, no doubt.”

Even so, the rally came up just short and the Wolves got to celebrate.

More: Here's what Northern State football has to do to get a 'signature win' against Mankato

“Honestly, the first thing I thought was, ‘Thank you’ to our fans,'” Schmidt said. “They were a huge part of this game. I just turned after (Willis) came down with the pick and looked at the crowd, the fans, our players and took it all in. I just thought how grateful I was to be a part of this moment. For me, our players and this community.”

History does not repeat itself

Last season in Mankato, the Mavericks rallied in the fourth quarter and eventually beat Northern in overtime. That denied the Wolves a big-time win, though they eventually thrashed the University of Sioux Falls, a step in the right direction to compete for an NSIC title.

The Wolves next head to Sioux Falls hoping for another “signature win” against Augustana Saturday at 1 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysmIP_0hzzfElr00

“I can’t wait to go to practice, can’t wait to watch Augie’s film right now, can’t wait,” Schmidt said. “We’re ready. We will be ready to play that game. We knew this stretch, Wayne, Mankato, Augie, we knew this gauntlet was coming. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Northern and Mankato are now both 2-1 overall and in conference play. Augustana is 3-0.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Northern State fends off furious Mankato rally for with last-minute pick to preserve win

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Mankato shooting puts city, county alert systems to the test

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Homes, businesses and mobile phone users can receive customized emergency messages through Blue Earth County’s messaging system. That system was put to the test last Friday when a shooting incident at a Mankato apartment building prompted a shelter-in-place alert impacting a nearby hospital and college.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Aberdeen, SD
Football
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Aberdeen, SD
College Sports
City
Aberdeen, SD
Local
Minnesota College Sports
City
Mankato, MN
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
Mankato, MN
College Sports
Mankato, MN
Football
Mankato, MN
Sports
KEYC

Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students at Mankato West High School were on a soft lockdown due to a medical situation at a nearby school parking lot. In a notification to parents, the school said classes continued as normal within the building. According to the email, the medical situation happened at the parking lot near the baseball field, just south of the school building along Pleasant Street.
MANKATO, MN
kiwaradio.com

Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident

Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
ALTON, IA
knuj.net

NEW ULM HOMECOMING ROYALTY CROWNED

Homecoming royalty was crowned Monday night as New Ulm Public kicked off homecoming week. Laura Bertrang was voted Queen and Carson Lewis King. The homecoming parade will be Friday starting at 5 on Highway 27. The football game will follow with kickoff at 7 and the dance to follow in the high school commons area.
NEW ULM, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schmidt
Southern Minnesota News

Crash causes power outage in Mankato

A crash Monday caused a power outage in the eastern and northeastern areas of Mankato. A portion of Augusta Dr just east of the golf club entrance was closed while a utility company worked to repair power lines. Mankato Public Safety is investigating the crash.
MANKATO, MN
Faribault County Register

‘Meat’ the Walters

Sometimes, things just work out for people when they are not really expecting it. It certainly did for Zac and Kate Walters. The young couple had been trying to find some land in the Amboy area to purchase so they could open a new butcher shop business. “It was taking...
BLUE EARTH, MN
Southern Minnesota News

One person transported to hospital; lockdown at Mankato West lifted

A soft lockdown at Mankato West High School that was put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted. An email to parents from school administrators says the lockdown was due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.”. A press release from Mankato Public Safety...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pick#Wolves#Minnesota State#Northern State University#Dacotah Bank Stadium#Mavericks#Mavs#Aberdeen Central#Esd
KEYC

Man fatally struck by car on Hwy 5

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A man from Guatemala died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Sibley County. 62-year old Higinio Pabalo was crossing Highway 5 when he was hit by a car going westbound on the highway. The driver of the car, a 30-year old woman from...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
ARLINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kfgo.com

Shooting suspect in jail awaiting charges

MANKATO, Minn. – The suspect in a shooting Friday morning in Mankato is in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting charges. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop but was not in the car he was believed to be driving. The shooting in an apartment building Friday prompted a shelter-in-place alert and a lockdown at Bethany Lutheran College and Mayo hospital.
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules

A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 injured in Highway 15 crash

A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
GREEN ISLE, MN
American News

American News

632
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy