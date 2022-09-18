Read full article on original website
Hiking in Laguna Beach: 9 Best Hikes in Laguna Beach, California
Your full guide to hiking in Laguna Beach, including the best trails, local tips, and where to find the most stunning coastal views. You are reading: Laguna beach cliff hike photos | Hiking in Laguna Beach: 9 Best Hikes in Laguna Beach, California. When you think of Laguna Beach there...
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift from Argyros Family
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Newport Beach residents Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros...
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena
Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids
Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
Column: I almost died getting to the city’s ‘open streets’ event on my bike
The Beach Streets event proved once again how many people are just waiting for the chance to ditch their cars; it also shows how dangerous our streets really are any other day when cars reign supreme. The post Column: I almost died getting to the city’s ‘open streets’ event on my bike appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Here's a look at the planned Nickelodeon hotel coming to Garden Grove
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — SpongeBob SquarePants, meet Mickey Mouse. Nickelodeon is coming to Garden Grove. Last week, the Garden Grove City Council finalized the approval of the building of a new Nickelodeon-themed hotel and resort on 3.7-acres along Harbor Boulevard. The council voted 6-0 with one council member, John O'Neill, absent.
Preserving the past: Work begins on Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal building
A $16.7 million renovation and preservation project is now underway in the historic building, which will restore, preserve and modernize the facility. The post Preserving the past: Work begins on Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal building appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Cool temperatures sunshine expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday, just slightly below normal for this time of year, but the heat is returning soon.
Judge drops $5,000 penalty for restaurant owner who defied COVID rules
A judge told Dana Tanner she “technically" violated the law, "But I understand why you violated the law because you had to feed your family and pay your bills." The post Judge drops $5,000 penalty for restaurant owner who defied COVID rules appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents
TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1
Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional
The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Debate Over the Removal of Peafowls
Peafowls have long been residents of Arcadia, and they remain to be one of the most special aspects of the city. However, Arcadia is not the first home of the peafowls; they were brought over from India in the late 19th century by Elias J. (Lucky) Baldwin, the man who founded the city. After purchasing Rancho Santa Anita for $200,000 in 1875, Baldwin brought in the peafowls to enhance the area, which is now known as the Los Angeles (LA) County Arboretum. However, the peafowl population gradually expanded out of the Arboretum into nearby cities, such as Pasadena.
