Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO