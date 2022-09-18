With Penn State sitting at 3-0 on the year following a resounding win over Auburn, the Nittany Lions head back to State College for back-to-back games at home and a chance to finally settle into the long grind of the season. After starting the year with two out of their first three contests on the road, the Nittany Lions now have a chance to stay inside the Keystone State for 26 days before traveling to Michigan to face the Wolverines. In that span Penn State will take on Central Michigan this weekend and Northwestern the following week before heading into the off week.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO