Read full article on original website
Related
State College
Penn State Football: Rose, Cotton and Orange All in Sight in Latest Bowl Projections
With Penn State sitting at 3-0 on the year following a resounding win over Auburn, the Nittany Lions head back to State College for back-to-back games at home and a chance to finally settle into the long grind of the season. After starting the year with two out of their first three contests on the road, the Nittany Lions now have a chance to stay inside the Keystone State for 26 days before traveling to Michigan to face the Wolverines. In that span Penn State will take on Central Michigan this weekend and Northwestern the following week before heading into the off week.
State College
Penn State Football: Devyn Ford Finding Role, and Happiness in the Process
There are trees, slowly changing into autumn colors in the background of Penn State running back Devyn Ford’s video call. They aren’t real of course, at least they aren’t actually behind Ford, but they cast a friendly peaceful scene behind a million dollar smile that Ford brings all on his own. In many ways they mirror much about Ford himself, they are older, wiser, changing ever so slowly and at peace.
State College
Penn State Football: Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game
Penn State football’s Oct. 1 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 p.m., according to updates from both programs and the Big Ten on Monday. The game will air on ESPN or ABC. For the Nittany Lions, the contest is now one of three known kickoff times...
State College
Carter’s Table Brings ‘Worldwide Flavors’ to State College
Shawn Carter, the owner of Carter’s Table, has been building quite a following since he began sharing his trademark tacos at the Downtown State College Farmers Market on Locust Lane just six months ago. With a line of people surrounding his stand at all times, Carter has been able...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College
U.S. Marine Band to Play Free Concert at State High
Trumpet the news: The U.S. Marine Band is coming to State College. The prestigious band, known as “The President’s Own” for performing for every U.S. President since John Adams, will give a community concert at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 in State College Area High School’s Performing Arts Center.
State College
Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College
A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
State College
Centre Region Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk Returns to Medlar Field
After two years of having a virtual Buddy Walk, the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society (CRDSS) will bring the event back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event, held annually in October in honor of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
State College
Father, Two Sons Killed in Silo Accident at Penns Valley Farm
Three people are dead after a farm accident on Wednesday morning in Penns Valley. According to the Centre County Coroner’s Office, 47-year-old Andrew Beiler and his 19-year-old and a 14-year-old sons died after being trapped in a silo on an Amish farm at 2926 Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township. Each died as a result of asphyxiation due to gasses in the silo. They were pronounced dead at the scene and their deaths were ruled accidental.
RELATED PEOPLE
State College
Progress Continues on Plans for Brewery and Restaurant at Former Bellefonte Armory Property
Efforts to transform Bellefonte’s former Pennsylvania National Guard Armory property into a brewery and restaurant gained more steam this week after local officials approved a demolition permit. At Monday night’s meeting, the Bellefonte Borough Council unanimously approved a demolition permit for the 7.5-acre armory property at 1081 Zion Road....
State College
Happy Valley Women’s Cycling Team Is Raising Money to Help Build the State College Skatepark. Here’s How You Can Join the Effort
The Happy Valley Women’s Cycling team has stepped up to support the fundraising effort for the planned public skatepark in State College. HVWC will match every donation received up to $7,000 between now and midnight on Thursday to help make the High Point Skatepark a reality, according to a news release.
State College
More State Funding Awarded to Kepler Pool Renovation Project
Efforts to rehabilitate Kepler Community Pool in Bellefonte got another lift on Tuesday. The Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded a $184,125 to the Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority for rehabilitation and further development of the pool located at Governors Park. It comes just two weeks after the project received a $1.3...
State College
15-Building Apartment and Commercial Complex Planned in Benner Township
A developer has proposed a 15-building complex with apartment units and commercial space near University Park Airport in Benner Township. Christopher Schnure, Centre County subdivision and land development planner, presented a brief overview of the preliminary land development plan for The Cascade, which would be located at the end of High Tech Drive, during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0