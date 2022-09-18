Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Before kickoff Bulldog football inspires youth
University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football players are constantly crafting and learning the game, but how about teaching it?. Before the fog engulfed the field this past Saturday, the UMD football team held a youth clinic for young boys and girls from 1st through 8th grade. “Just bring these guys...
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Rachel Hagen commits to UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball
Showing her resiliency Rachel Hagen has recovered from two torn ACL’s in her athletic career. The Duluth East and Starks Academy girl’s basketball star announced on Twitter that she’s committed to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. A junior last season,...
WDIO-TV
Prep Soccer: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys, Grand Rapids girls continue win streaks
On Tuesday the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team and Grand Rapids girls soccer team each picked up road wins to continue their win streaks. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) would hold off Superior 2-1 to earn their seventh straight win. All the goals were scored in the first 20 minutes following a 30 minute lightning delay. Joseph Bailey and Jordan Aultman scored first for the Lumberjacks, Bailey’s coming off a penalty kick, with Eli Benson adding the Spartans’ sole goal off a penalty kick.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
WDIO-TV
Fake shooter threat force Cloquet Middle, High School lockdowns
Wednesday morning, staff at Cloquet Middle School and Cloquet High School put both schools in a lockdown, after the threat of an active shooter. That threat was later deemed a hoax by Cloquet Police. In the 911 call, police say the caller gave a room and description of the incident.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth man charged after injuring Speedway employee during fight turned shooting
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth man has been charged after hurting a Speedway gas station employee during an argument that led to a shooting inside the store. Joseph Francis Butler, 31, is facing three felonies, including: being a felon possessing a firearm, second degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice
DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
boreal.org
Former Cook County I.S.D. 166 Superintendent passes away
Cook County News Herald - Photo courtesy of Mia Urick. Former I.S.D. 166 Superintendent Dr. William (Bill) Crandall passed away on September 9, 2022. Dr. Crandall was a remarkable man. He was the acting superintendent for Lake Superior School District (Two Harbors and Silver Bay) and Cook County public schools, a feat few would even attempt. He stepped away on medical leave about two years ago when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
kdal610.com
Duluth Man Arrested On Felony Warrants
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Late last week, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force with help from Duluth Police, St. Louis County Patrol Officers and a K-9 arrested a 19 year old man on several felony warrants. Matthew Closson was taken into custody from a residence in the 4500...
bulletin-news.com
Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident
Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Seawall Work Behind DECC Delayed, Vehicle-Free Harbor Plaza No More
DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s dream to transform Harbor Drive behind the DECC into a vehicle-free public plaza is no more. And rising construction costs are being blamed. The original plan for Harbor Plaza included zero traffic, all land, walking and bike paths, places for food...
FOX 21 Online
MnDOT Manages Homeless Encampment with Fencing and Cleanup Efforts
DULUTH, Minn. — More than 600 people are experiencing homelessness in St. Louis County this year. That number is up by 20% from five years ago. For Taylor Longrie, home is not a house, but rather a tent beneath the i-35 ramp in Duluth. “I’ve traveled 35 states in...
cbs3duluth.com
Hermantown community members speak out against new apartment proposal
HERMANTOWN, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A large apartment complex proposed for Hermantown has people who already call that area home concerned. Dave Miller has lived in Hermantown for more than 30 years. “You know. Hermantown is just one of those really special places,” Miller said. “And it didn’t take...
WDIO-TV
Knowing the risk factors, can help reverse Prediabetes
According to the CDC, about 37 million Americans suffer from diabetes. That’s 1 in 10 people. And when it comes to prediabetes, it’s around 4 in 10 people. In short, diabetes affects an astounding number of people, but there are things we can do. Kelli Timmersman, the Director...
WDIO-TV
Reminders during Rail Safety Week
Joe Holmstrom is police officer for CN for this region, covering 700 track miles. “Every day is different,” he told us on Tuesday. He looks for trespassers, checks signs to make sure they’re all in order, and does enforcement at crossings. This is Rail Safety Week. So...
cbs3duluth.com
Superior police officer pleads not guilty after fatal crash
SUPERIOR, WI -- The Superior police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded not guilty Monday. Greg Swanson entered that plea for all eleven charges against him, including two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to court administrators. Back in July, Swanson...
Comments / 0