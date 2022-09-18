Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NebraskaTV
Avid chess players start Kearney Chess Club
KEARNEY, Neb — It takes a lot of concentration and patience, but members of the Kearney Chess Club said playing the game is one of their favorite things to do. “After I play a long game of chess, I feel like my mind has been stretched to a limit it’s never been before,” said co-founder Eric Ring.
NebraskaTV
CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: KPS graduate remembers high school 81 years ago
KEARNEY, Neb. — In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab sits down with one of Kearney Public School’s oldest graduates. When Dale Ingram graduated, a loaf of bread was 8-cents a pound, gas was 19-cents a gallon and you could go see a movie for a mere 25-cents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy
HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
NebraskaTV
Four Nebraska airports awarded $9.25 million in federal grants
LINCOLN, Neb. — Four Nebraska airports were awarded millions of dollars in federal grants, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $9.25 million was awarded to airports in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney. Two airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s...
NebraskaTV
South Central Nebraska Right to Life holds "Day of Remembrance"
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Nebraska Right to Life held a "day of remembrance" ceremony for what they called “unborn, forgotten aborted children.”. President Amanda Fraser said this was their way of honoring the children. "Just in Hastings we thought about three years ago, 'let’s get together.'...
NebraskaTV
Harvest will be marathon, not sprint, after 'wild and crazy year'
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farming is a marathon, not a sprint, and that will certainly be true this fall with a harvest season that may stretch on for months. Corn harvest is now underway after a growing season where drought, fires, hail and wind have taken a toll. Even...
RELATED PEOPLE
NebraskaTV
Organizations come together to address early childcare, education needs in the state
KEARNEY, Neb. — Everywhere in the state the need for quality childcare and education continues. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska along with 20 other partners from across the state hosted the fifth annual Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference to address the challenges of childcare.
NebraskaTV
Heartland United Way celebrates 75 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For 75 years, the Grand Island area has stood united, but the last few years have been some of the most challenging. Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele issued a proclamation in honor of the Heartland United Way. The organization has raised tens of millions going...
NebraskaTV
Koponi Vanilla is serving up more than aroma and flavor
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — A central Nebraska business is bringing a familiar aroma to Grand Island all the way from Africa. "I still feel like I'm dreaming," said Fouad Mhadji, founder of Koponi Vanilla. Mhadji is bringing more than flavor to your kitchen shelf. “There is no vanilla manufacturer...
NebraskaTV
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Murder charges dismissed against Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington man accused of a July 2021 murder has had his charges dismissed. According to Dawson County District Court records, on Tuesday, a judge approved a motion from Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman to dismiss charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony against 20-year-old Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island teen referred for charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash
MINDEN, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been referred for charges following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Minden that ended in a rollover crash. According to Grand Island Police, a little after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man reported his 14-year-old stepson stole his Ford F150 pickup from a residence in the 1200 block of Sherman Avenue and fled the scene.
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: After surgery pain management
KEARNEY, Neb. — As you know, our furry friends are our best friends and we hate to see them in pain. When Callie, one of the hardest working cattle hands on her family farm, suffered an ACL injury, it was time to fix that instability at the Hilltop Pet Clinic.
NebraskaTV
Vital Signs: Sepsis Awareness Month
KEARNEY, NEB. — At least 1.7 million Americans will develop a life-threatening medical emergency–or sepsis–and it can start inside your body, according to the CDC. Every day we encounter germs that could make us sick. “About a third of patients who die in the hospital during their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Kearney teens charged in connection to fatal shooting take plea deals
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two people charged in connection to a fatal Kearney shooting have taken plea deals. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Joshua Morris, and Mariah Chamberlin, both 19 of Kearney, each pled no contest Tuesday to one count of possession of more than a pound of marijuana. In exchange for their pleas, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession or receiving a stolen firearm and distribution of an exceptionally hazardous drug.
NebraskaTV
"Taste Kearney" Promotes Good Eats and Drinks
Taste Kearney Restaurant Week is 6 days of special menu items that let restaurants and bars promote their business and encourage patrons to Eat Local. Kicking off Sunday, September 18, and running through the week through Friday, September 23rd.
NebraskaTV
With calls rising, GI Fire Department hopes to add enough staff for another ambulance crew
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After a record-breaking year for calls, the Grand Island Fire Department may soon do something it hasn't done in 40 years and put another ambulance in service. The city has added more than 20,000 residents in the last 40 years, but arguably, the fire department...
NebraskaTV
Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
Comments / 0