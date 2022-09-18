COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the most respected offensive minds in college football faces one of the most respected defensive minds Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has come out ahead of his previous three meetings with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The reigning national leader in total offense and scoring offense — with Day calling the plays — meets a program that has finished outside the top 10 in scoring defense only once since Leonhard returned to the program as a coach.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO