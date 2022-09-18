ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Wisconsin’s Jim Leonhard, the second-best defensive coordinator Ryan Day has faced at Ohio State, returns for round four

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the most respected offensive minds in college football faces one of the most respected defensive minds Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has come out ahead of his previous three meetings with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The reigning national leader in total offense and scoring offense — with Day calling the plays — meets a program that has finished outside the top 10 in scoring defense only once since Leonhard returned to the program as a coach.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Wisconsin?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Hilliard built a considerable portion of his Ohio State football legacy as the extra starting linebacker against one opponent: Wisconsin. Back in 2019, the Buckeyes utilized three linebackers with their base defense. Hilliard became starting backer number four in both meetings with the Badgers — one in the regular season, one in the Big Ten championship game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Archie the Bernedoodle voted Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Archie, a 2½-year-old Bernedoodle, has been selected by cleveland.com readers as the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet. Archie lives in Westerville, along with his owners Nancy and Todd McFarland. Nancy is an OSU alum and Todd is a Columbus native who grew up going to OSU games with his dad. The McFarlands are long-time OSU football fans and season ticket holders for Buckeye football and basketball.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s most dangerous run-game weapon might never touch the ball

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the most crucial moment of the most critical drive of Ohio State football’s young season, Donovan Jackson announced his arrival. For much of the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeye offense could not quite engage. As the sophomore left guard making his first career start settled in, so did a potentially dominant running game. Jackson started living in the second level, clearing out linebackers and safeties on the OSU run game’s victory-clinching march.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Large fire at BP refinery near Toledo injures 2

OREGON, Ohio — Two people were injured Tuesday during a large fire at a BP refinery in a suburb of Toledo, reports say. WTOL Channel 11 reports that family members of the injured workers say the workers badly burned by the fire. Other witnesses tell WTOL that they heard an “explosion” at the refinery.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Community Policy