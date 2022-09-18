Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man Sought for Shoplifting from Main Street Business
UPDATE: Suspect has been identified thanks to the public. Sgt. G.T. Collins is appreciative of the community's support. ORIGINAL: The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist in an ongoing investigation for a crime that took place on Main Street. According to Sgt. G.T. Collins, the incident involves shoplifting....
NBC Connecticut
Teen Dies After Broad Street Shooting in Hartford: Police
A teenager is dead and another person is injured after a double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford, police said. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of 640 Broad St. just after 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation. “Upon arrival, they did locate...
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
Eyewitness News
Manchester High School swept by police following bomb threat
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was swept by police following a reported bomb threat. School district representative Jim Farrell said the threat was sent by email to the high school on Wednesday morning. “The email came from an anonymous account,” Farrell said. “The email did not include any...
Eyewitness News
Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests
TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Pedro Diamond of Trumbull, 19-year-old Chase Dralle of Trumbull, 23-year-old Jeremy Romero of Stamford, 21-year-old Tremayne Ferguson of West Haven, 22-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Trumbull, and 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting
All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
Register Citizen
New Haven police to release info on fatal crash investigations
NEW HAVEN — Police are expected to provide updates on two vehicular manslaughter cases Wednesday afternoon. A news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the police department on Union Avenue, Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway did not immediately disclose which cases were to be discussed. According to the...
1 dead in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was […]
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Colliding With School Bus in Torrington
A motorcyclist has serious injuries after colliding with a school bus in Torrington on Wednesday morning. Authorities said the crash is on Torringford Street. The area is closed between Cedar Lane and Greenwoods Road. According to investigators, there were no kids on the school bus at the time of the...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
Eyewitness News
Southington police respond to 18 ‘smash and grab’ burglaries throughout town
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington asked vehicle owners to be mindful of valuables being left in plain view. They said they recently responded to 18 smash and grab burglaries throughout town. “All have been locked vehicles with valuables left in plain view,” said Lt. Keith Egan, Southington police....
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
EXCLUSIVE: Wallingford mothers seek justice after teens injured in hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A group of Wallingford mothers are speaking out after their sons were injured in a hit and run last week. Police are still looking for the suspect believed to be driving a dark-colored pickup truck. The mothers told FOX61 the two boys who were hit are...
Eyewitness News
Silver Alert issued for Waterbury teen
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager from Waterbury. Troopers said 17-year-old India Hughes was last seen early Tuesday morning. They described her as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
Eyewitness News
Dash cam sought in fatal Stamford Crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stamford Police is seeking dash cam footage after a fatal crash closed I-95 northbound for five hours Monday afternoon. Monday at approximately 2:31 AM, dispatchers received reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on I-95 northbound, north of exit 8 in Stamford. An initial...
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
