Plymouth, CT

NBC Connecticut

Teen Dies After Broad Street Shooting in Hartford: Police

A teenager is dead and another person is injured after a double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford, police said. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of 640 Broad St. just after 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation. “Upon arrival, they did locate...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

32-year-old wanted for robbing Wolcott gas station

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month. Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on […]
WOLCOTT, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester High School swept by police following bomb threat

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was swept by police following a reported bomb threat. School district representative Jim Farrell said the threat was sent by email to the high school on Wednesday morning. “The email came from an anonymous account,” Farrell said. “The email did not include any...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Pedro Diamond of Trumbull, 19-year-old Chase Dralle of Trumbull, 23-year-old Jeremy Romero of Stamford, 21-year-old Tremayne Ferguson of West Haven, 22-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Trumbull, and 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting

All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police to release info on fatal crash investigations

NEW HAVEN — Police are expected to provide updates on two vehicular manslaughter cases Wednesday afternoon. A news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the police department on Union Avenue, Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway did not immediately disclose which cases were to be discussed. According to the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was […]
WATERTOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver Alert issued for Waterbury teen

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager from Waterbury. Troopers said 17-year-old India Hughes was last seen early Tuesday morning. They described her as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Dash cam sought in fatal Stamford Crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stamford Police is seeking dash cam footage after a fatal crash closed I-95 northbound for five hours Monday afternoon. Monday at approximately 2:31 AM, dispatchers received reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on I-95 northbound, north of exit 8 in Stamford. An initial...
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Community Policy