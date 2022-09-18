Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud adds to Heisman Trophy candidacy against Toledo by once again filling up the stat sheet

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin’s Jim Leonhard, the second-best defensive coordinator Ryan Day has faced at Ohio State, returns for round four
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the most respected offensive minds in college football faces one of the most respected defensive minds Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has come out ahead of his previous three meetings with Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The reigning national leader in total offense and scoring offense — with Day calling the plays — meets a program that has finished outside the top 10 in scoring defense only once since Leonhard returned to the program as a coach.
Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s prime-time game against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team will play its third prime-time game of the season when it hosts Wisconsin on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC with Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit serving as color commentator and Holly Rowe on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on ABC so far this season.
What’s the status of Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson, Mike Hall Jr., Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s Ryan Day provided an update on some key members of his team headed into a matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeyes were without safeties Tanner McCalister, Josh Proctor — neither of whom dressed — and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. in the 77-21 win over Toledo despite none of them showing up on the pre-game availability report.
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Ohio State football’s most dangerous run-game weapon might never touch the ball
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the most crucial moment of the most critical drive of Ohio State football’s young season, Donovan Jackson announced his arrival. For much of the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeye offense could not quite engage. As the sophomore left guard making his first career start settled in, so did a potentially dominant running game. Jackson started living in the second level, clearing out linebackers and safeties on the OSU run game’s victory-clinching march.
2024 five-star CB to visit Ohio State
Ohio State is 3-0 after a dominant offensive output this past weekend when the team played host to Toledo. This coming weekend should present the team with a more difficult task as Wisconsin heads to ‘The Shoe Saturday. While most of the headlines this week will focus on this current roster and the Wisconsin game, Ohio State continues to make the recruiting headlines as well.
Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month
When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Archie the Bernedoodle voted Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet
WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Archie, a 2½-year-old Bernedoodle, has been selected by cleveland.com readers as the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet. Archie lives in Westerville, along with his owners Nancy and Todd McFarland. Nancy is an OSU alum and Todd is a Columbus native who grew up going to OSU games with his dad. The McFarlands are long-time OSU football fans and season ticket holders for Buckeye football and basketball.
A top Michigan LB says he could see himself playing in Ohio State’s defense
A top 2024 linebacker from Michigan visited Ohio State over the weekend and tells Bucknuts he could see himself playing in the Buckeyes’ defense.
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
9 local football teams in the top 10 of latest state poll
Nine local high school football teams cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll. The ranked teams are Austintown Fitch, Chaney, Canfield, Girard, West Branch, South Range, Warren JFK and Southern.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
'It can happen to anyone': Family of Stone Foltz speak with Denison University athletes about dangers of hazing
GRANVILLE, Ohio — It’s been more than a year and a half since the death of Stone Foltz. Since then, his family has been fighting for hazing to end on college campuses. On Sunday, the family visited Denison University in Granville. "Hazing's abusive and senseless. It's very dangerous...
4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
