This Week in WSU Volleyball with Jen Greeny: Dawgs up tonight

PULLMAN -- You know that song by Willie Nelson about being on the road again? Well we are living that right now! I went up the elevator in Minneapolis last weekend and wasn’t quite sure which city or hotel we were in, and it’s going to continue. We will spend only half of the month of September in our own beds.
247Sports

Inside Enemy Lines: Closer look at the UCLA Bruins

Each week during the season we interview a writer that covers Colorado's upcoming opponent. This week, Bruin Report Online Publisher Tracy Pierson breaks down UCLA for CU fans... The Bruins are 3-0 coming out of the non-conference portion of their schedule. But UCLA has not played a Power 5 opponent...
hbsdealer.com

Top three major merchandise moves from Denver

Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
DENVER, CO
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 17, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 17, 2022. Comp has a person in the parking lot causing problems, female, she is wearing a red coat on her head, pushing a cart full of items, comp would like her trespassed. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L14493 DUI...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms

COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
COLFAX, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Boil water advisory remains in place after crews repair broken water main

PULLMAN, Wash. – Grand Avenue at Center Street was reopened overnight, after crews from the City of Pullman maintenance and operation repaired a broken water main. If you still do not have water service, you’re asked to call the Pullman Police Department dispatch at (509) 334-0802. The City...
PULLMAN, WA
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
Big Country News

29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man

LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
BOVILL, ID
247Sports

247Sports

