Know the Foe: Washington State insider Jamey Vinnick answers five questions
Each week we'll try our best to educate Oregon's fanbase with a three-part series called Know the Foe. These stories aim to provide the reader with necessary information about the opponent each week. Monday kicks off with a review of five players to know, Tuesday with a recap of top...
This Week in WSU Volleyball with Jen Greeny: Dawgs up tonight
PULLMAN -- You know that song by Willie Nelson about being on the road again? Well we are living that right now! I went up the elevator in Minneapolis last weekend and wasn’t quite sure which city or hotel we were in, and it’s going to continue. We will spend only half of the month of September in our own beds.
Inside Enemy Lines: Closer look at the UCLA Bruins
Each week during the season we interview a writer that covers Colorado's upcoming opponent. This week, Bruin Report Online Publisher Tracy Pierson breaks down UCLA for CU fans... The Bruins are 3-0 coming out of the non-conference portion of their schedule. But UCLA has not played a Power 5 opponent...
Chip Kelly Talks Colorado, Cornerback Play, Defensive Tackle Depth, and More
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about Colorado's defense, cornerback play, UCLA's defensive tackle depth, and more...
hbsdealer.com
Top three major merchandise moves from Denver
Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 17, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 17, 2022. Comp has a person in the parking lot causing problems, female, she is wearing a red coat on her head, pushing a cart full of items, comp would like her trespassed. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L14493 DUI...
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
FOX 28 Spokane
Boil water advisory remains in place after crews repair broken water main
PULLMAN, Wash. – Grand Avenue at Center Street was reopened overnight, after crews from the City of Pullman maintenance and operation repaired a broken water main. If you still do not have water service, you’re asked to call the Pullman Police Department dispatch at (509) 334-0802. The City...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper
The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
Pullman City Crews Restoring Water to Residents After Break in Water Main
City crews have restored water service. Water pressure should soon return to homes and businesses, and discolored water should work its way out of the system. As a precaution, city officials are advising residents to boil water until at least Tuesday, September 20. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before drinking.
