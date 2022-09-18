ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

1 dead in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was […]
WATERTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Hartford, CT
Accidents
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Six people were arrested following a fight at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Pedro Diamond of Trumbull, 19-year-old Chase Dralle of Trumbull, 23-year-old Jeremy Romero of Stamford, 21-year-old Tremayne Ferguson of West Haven, 22-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Trumbull, and 18-year-old Derrick Rivera of Bridgeport.
TRUMBULL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester teen fatally shot in city

HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

One firefighter injured while battling fire in Hartford

First responders hold motorcycle ride to honor officer killed on duty. In 2004, Newington Police Officer Peter Lavery responded to a domestic violence situation. Police respond to two armed robberies in Terryville. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Two gas stations in Terryville were robbed Saturday night. SCIENCE SUNDAY: Kinetic sculpture.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
NAUGATUCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conn#Accident#Hartford Fire#The Fire Marshals Office#The American Red Cross
Eyewitness News

Manchester High School swept by police following bomb threat

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was swept by police following a reported bomb threat. School district representative Jim Farrell said the threat was sent by email to the high school on Wednesday morning. “The email came from an anonymous account,” Farrell said. “The email did not include any...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting

All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says

NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Middletown police find missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for two siblings who were reported missing. Ten-year-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been found and are safe, according to authorities, who said there is “no criminal element” to the investigation.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-19@4:03am– The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call on a preliminary report of a party shot in the 600th block of Trumbull Ave. Bridgeport PD and AMR responded to find a male party shot, unknown area of injury and extent. Party was transported by AR to area hospital. On-scene reports indicate party may have known the suspects involved. This is an active investigation at this time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Wallingford police search for suspect who stole puppy

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a puppy was stolen from a Wallingford pet store. The puppy was stolen from the All Pets Club on North Colony Road, said police. The General Manager of the store showed police camera footage of the incident. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy