WLOX
Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center.
WLOX
Council votes to hear concerns regarding Great Southern Golf Club development at later date
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A development planned for the former Great Southern Golf Club site has neighbors speaking out. They listed their concerns Tuesday afternoon at the Gulfport City Council meeting. We’ve been keeping you up to date on a 177 home development set to be built on the historic...
WLOX
Pass Christian small businesses cook up success
WLOX
Happening Sept. 22nd: Renaissance the Runway fundraiser
WLOX
New Pascagoula cannabis facility anticipates city’s green light
Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani's Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday.
WLOX
Longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani dies
Already approved unanimously by the Planning Commission, construction of the facility has begun.
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach is First Mississippi City to Approve Safe Haven Baby Box
In a monumental action Tuesday night, September 20, 2022, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen approved setting an ordinance to allow a Safe Haven baby box at a regulated location within the city. The procedure will be the first baby box in the state of Mississippi plus between Texas and Georgia.
Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
WLOX
City of Moss Point denies Audubon Center expansion
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -After years of debating whether the Pascagoula River Audubon Center should be expanded, the Moss Point Board of Aldermen held the final vote at Tuesday night’s meeting. Things got heated at the meeting as several people expressed their opinions on extending the Pascagoula River Audubon...
WLOX
Plans for Great Southern Golf Club site leave many Gulfport residents concerned
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Great Southern Golf Club is set to become a new residential area, but current homeowners aren’t in agreement with the change. A historic site in Gulfport will soon get a facelift and a new set of neighbors. Controversy surrounding construction at the Great Southern Golf...
WLOX
Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.
WLOX
New ramp makes Waveland pier more accessible
We're also closely watching a tropical wave near the Caribbean that will likely develop this week. It could move into the Gulf by the middle of next week. it's too early to know its track, but we'll monitor it.
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds “Paws Under the Oaks” event
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club earned a round of applause in Gulfport. “Paws Under the Oaks” drew in about 100 dogs representing about 40 different breeds as part of the “American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day.”. The three hour event...
WLOX
Diamondhead Arts & Crafts Show brings together over 100 vendors
Jendry Perez and Moyitos Cafe Owner Laura Santamaria tell us all about this...
WLOX
Mayor Billy Knight talks about Moss Point 2% restaurant tax
WLOX
“This year has been bigger than ever” | Mississippi Songwriters Festival reaches its finale
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In small spaces, the relationship between musician and audience is magical. This is especially true at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival. “In Mississippi, they can be themselves,” said Scott Stradtner of the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance. “They get to communicate and work with people they don’t normally get to do that with, and they’re able to come perform to an accepting audience in great venues like we have in Ocean Springs.”
WLOX
Recognizing 75th anniversary of the Storm of 1947: 'Old Double Eye'
High temperatures will gradually climb day by day Tuesday through Thursday. We'll easily get into the mid to upper 90s.
WLOX
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
WLOX
Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
WLOX
Old Green Thumb Nursery getting brought down by the city
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of neglect and two fires, the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery is finally coming down. “This has come down to an issue of safety,” said Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne. “We’ve had multiple reports of vandalism out here. We have businesses around this area that has to pass this everyday, their customers have to pass this everyday, residents have to pass this everyday, and so we’re very happy to see this getting cleaned up. We’re happy that people in the businesses are happy about this, and we’re looking forward to see what we can do about this property in the future.”
