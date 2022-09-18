ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022

Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Pass Christian small businesses cook up success

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Happening Sept. 22nd: Renaissance the Runway fundraiser

BILOXI, MS
Gulfport, MS
Mississippi Government
Gulfport, MS
WLOX

New Pascagoula cannabis facility anticipates city’s green light

Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani's Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani dies

Already approved unanimously by the Planning Commission, construction of the facility has begun.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach is First Mississippi City to Approve Safe Haven Baby Box

In a monumental action Tuesday night, September 20, 2022, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen approved setting an ordinance to allow a Safe Haven baby box at a regulated location within the city. The procedure will be the first baby box in the state of Mississippi plus between Texas and Georgia.
LONG BEACH, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

City of Moss Point denies Audubon Center expansion

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -After years of debating whether the Pascagoula River Audubon Center should be expanded, the Moss Point Board of Aldermen held the final vote at Tuesday night’s meeting. Things got heated at the meeting as several people expressed their opinions on extending the Pascagoula River Audubon...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

New ramp makes Waveland pier more accessible

We're also closely watching a tropical wave near the Caribbean that will likely develop this week. It could move into the Gulf by the middle of next week. it's too early to know its track, but we'll monitor it.
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Diamondhead Arts & Crafts Show brings together over 100 vendors

Happening Sept. 17th: Festival Hispano De Pascagoula.
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Mayor Billy Knight talks about Moss Point 2% restaurant tax

MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

“This year has been bigger than ever” | Mississippi Songwriters Festival reaches its finale

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In small spaces, the relationship between musician and audience is magical. This is especially true at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival. “In Mississippi, they can be themselves,” said Scott Stradtner of the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance. “They get to communicate and work with people they don’t normally get to do that with, and they’re able to come perform to an accepting audience in great venues like we have in Ocean Springs.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Old Green Thumb Nursery getting brought down by the city

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of neglect and two fires, the abandoned Green Thumb Nursery is finally coming down. “This has come down to an issue of safety,” said Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne. “We’ve had multiple reports of vandalism out here. We have businesses around this area that has to pass this everyday, their customers have to pass this everyday, residents have to pass this everyday, and so we’re very happy to see this getting cleaned up. We’re happy that people in the businesses are happy about this, and we’re looking forward to see what we can do about this property in the future.”
GULFPORT, MS

