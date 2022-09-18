ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, FL

Comments / 4

Related
News4Jax.com

2 corrections officers charged with battery on handcuffed inmate, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they were involved in a physical altercation with a handcuffed inmate, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Callahan, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Hilliard, FL
City
Callahan, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

8-month-old girl dies after being left in car, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-month-girl has died after she was left in a car for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, the commanding officer for the homicide unit, said officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road, which is off Broward Road on the Northside, around 2:22 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Ncso#Dodge Dakota#Testone Lane
Action News Jax

Judge finds that ex-Jacksonville pastor’s health conditions are ‘stable,’ denies pretrial release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former church pastor accused of child physical and sexual abuse has been denied bond and will remain in jail, court records show. The defense for Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, filed a motion in July asking Circuit Court Judge Tatiana R. Salvador to reconsider releasing Dyal ahead of his trial due to health issues.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Crash with injuries involves bicycle in Beauclerc

Jacksonville, Fl — A crash with injuries is under investigation in Beauclerc, as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to San Jose Blvd. and Sunbeam Road just before 4:00 a.m. Reporter Kennedy Dendy witnessed a bicycle in the grass, and evidence markers. Officers were also inspecting a vehicle that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy