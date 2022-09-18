JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-month-girl has died after she was left in a car for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, the commanding officer for the homicide unit, said officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road, which is off Broward Road on the Northside, around 2:22 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO