News4Jax.com
18-year-old charged with murder in woman’s death, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. According to a news release from JSO, the woman “appeared to have suffered...
First Coast News
'I have candy in the backseat:' New details released about wanted suspect who reportedly lured teens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) First Coast News has obtained documents that shed new light on two cases involving an alleged predator who was luring teenage girls into his vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says in one instance, a rape...
Jacksonville officer’s gun firing was ‘unintentional’ in July shooting that killed man, SAO finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office said Monday it has finished the review of the death of a man who was fatally shot in July by a Jacksonville police officer. A letter from Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel to Chief Paul Restivo of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
News4Jax.com
2 corrections officers charged with battery on handcuffed inmate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they were involved in a physical altercation with a handcuffed inmate, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were...
First Coast News
Officials: Victim's mother doesn't want body cam video of Jacksonville officer-involved shooting released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement released Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office says that the Jacksonville deputy who shot and killed Bobby James Brown accidentally discharged his weapon. The incident was deemed "not criminal" by the SA's office, however, body camera footage of the incident will not be released...
JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering...
8-month-old girl dies after being left in car, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-month-girl has died after she was left in a car for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, the commanding officer for the homicide unit, said officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road, which is off Broward Road on the Northside, around 2:22 p.m.
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. Around 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the home on West 33rd Street to help the Jacksonville Fire...
JSO investigating suspicious death of woman in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at a home on 1500 W. 33rd St. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Inside the home, a woman was found dead and JSO...
First Coast News
Nassau County Sheriff's Department arrest accused murderer same day as shooting
HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has made a successful arrest in a deadly shooting. The murder happened early Saturday and the suspect was arrested the same day. Just after midnight, NSCO received a call saying that a person had been shot at a residence on Woodridge...
Judge finds that ex-Jacksonville pastor’s health conditions are ‘stable,’ denies pretrial release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former church pastor accused of child physical and sexual abuse has been denied bond and will remain in jail, court records show. The defense for Paul Dyal, the former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, filed a motion in July asking Circuit Court Judge Tatiana R. Salvador to reconsider releasing Dyal ahead of his trial due to health issues.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts major drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Jason Setzer, 46, of Orange Park, and Alvin Mercado, 38, of Fleming Island, were both arrested in...
Crash with injuries involves bicycle in Beauclerc
Jacksonville, Fl — A crash with injuries is under investigation in Beauclerc, as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to San Jose Blvd. and Sunbeam Road just before 4:00 a.m. Reporter Kennedy Dendy witnessed a bicycle in the grass, and evidence markers. Officers were also inspecting a vehicle that...
WCJB
K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
Orange Park police investigating crash involving car, pedestrian at Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Orange Park. Motorists are asked, if possible, to avoid the area of Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives as officers investigate the crash, the Orange Park Police Department said in a tweet. >>> STREAM...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
Three kilos of fentanyl seized by JSO, enough to kill 1.5 million people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it served a residential search warrant which resulted in three kilos of fentanyl being seized last week. According to the DEA, the three kilos of fentanyl seized is enough to kill up to 1.5 million people. In addition, JSO says .26...
JSO: No foul play suspected after body found at Dog Wood Park on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found Monday evening at Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The dog park is located at 7407 Salisbury Road within a business park area. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, this is being investigated as...
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
Westside High student arrested after being found with drugs, loaded gun in car on campus, DCPS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested Friday when they were found with drugs and a loaded gun in the parking lot of the school at the end of the football game on campus, according to a message that was sent to the school’s families.
