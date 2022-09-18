ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Happening Sept. 22nd: Renaissance the Runway fundraiser

Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Diamondhead Arts & Crafts Show brings together over 100 vendors

Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi President and CEO Tripp Harrison joins us to explain how shopping at Goodwill strengthens our community. Happening Sept. 17th: Festival Hispano De Pascagoula. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT. |. Jendry Perez and Moyitos Cafe Owner Laura Santamaria tell us all about this...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
ourmshome.com

The Mississippi Pecan Festival Returns This Weekend

One of the state’s most prominent fall festivals returns to Fulmer’s Farmstead in Beaumont this weekend. The Mississippi Pecan Festival, in its 34th year, has something for everyone to enjoy. From Sept. 23-25, festival goers will be treated to plenty of pecans, pecan-baked goodies, live music, and arts and crafts.
WLOX

New ramp makes Waveland pier more accessible

It's another hot one today! We'll be in the mid 90s, and the heat index will easily climb above 100. We're going to be hot and sunny over the next several days. Rain chances will be slim to none. We're also closely watching a tropical wave near the Caribbean that will likely develop this week. It could move into the Gulf by the middle of next week. it's too early to know its track, but we'll monitor it.
WAVELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Pascagoula, MS
Society
Pascagoula, MS
Government
WLOX

Longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani dies

It’s also helped the least terns during their nesting season along with other aviary visitors. Already approved unanimously by the Planning Commission, construction of the facility has begun. Happening Sept. 24-25th: Tevin Broyles Basketball Academy. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Gautier native and Basketball Cup Champion Tevin Broyles will...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

New Pascagoula cannabis facility anticipates city’s green light

It’s also helped the least terns during their nesting season along with other aviary visitors. Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday. Happening Sept. 24-25th: Tevin Broyles Basketball Academy. Updated: 8 hours ago.
PASCAGOULA, MS
utv44.com

Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

The Night the Legend of Eric Moulds Took Flight in Pascagoula

Two months ago, Lucedale native Eric Moulds was inducted into The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. It was just over three decades ago, though, that Moulds first gave notice to his home state that he would be a force to be reckoned with on the playing field for years to come.
LUCEDALE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Beach Park#Hispanic#Wlox
WLOX

Cosmetic benefits of honey with Honey Bugs Apiaries

The idea, presented to Harrison County’s Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality. Financial Strategist Mitch Kramer on inflation and what's next for the economy. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT. |. It seems...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG

Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Pass Christian small businesses cook up success

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - More small business milestones are happening in Pass Christian, as the city turns the page from Hurricane Katrina recovery to expansion and growth. At Roberts Place Café, the sign outside reads “cooked with love and served with pride.”. Dorothy Roberts said those are...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WLOX

Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile native shares connection with Queen on humane horse treatment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day you get something in the mail from the Queen of England herself. Two years, ago Mobile native and director of Animal Wellness Action Marty Irby received formal recognition from Queen Elizabeth II for his work promoting humane training of horses over methods that cause pain or what’s […]
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Closin’ in on Cruisin’

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County School Board Accepts Donations

After awarding a bid on a 16th section piece of land in Saucier, Miss. for a hunting lease, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees accepted donations at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport on Monday, September 19, 2022. Both donations were given for separate projects in the Harrison County School District.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy