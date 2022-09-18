Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 04:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range Significant Snowfall In Eastern Alaska Range Through Tonight Snow is falling in the Eastern Alaska Range above 2500 feet, with heavier snow above 3500 feet. The Richardson Highway from Black Rapids south could see 3 to 6 inches of accumulation through Wednesday night. Above 3500 feet, which is higher than the highway could see up to one foot of accumulation through tonight. Hunters and others venturing above 3500 feet should be prepared for up to one foot of accumultion through tonight.
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Clair THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 1134 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of St. Clair to Marine City to 9 miles southwest of Harsens Island, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Clair County, including the following locations Anchorville, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Smiths Creek and Fair Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Sanilac; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 540 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN HURON LAPEER LENAWEE MACOMB MONROE OAKLAND SANILAC ST. CLAIR WASHTENAW WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CASEVILLE, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, FERNDALE, HARBOR BEACH, IMLAY CITY, LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE, MARYSVILLE, MONROE, NOVI, PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, ROYAL OAK, SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES, STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, WARREN, WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.
Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Monroe, Wayne, Oakland, southern Macomb, southeastern St. Clair, southeastern Livingston and northeastern Washtenaw Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1155 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester to West Bloomfield to near Dixboro. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Troy and Rochester around 1200 PM EDT. Livonia and Birmingham around 1205 PM EDT. Southfield, Canton, Sterling Heights, Royal Oak, Clinton, Macomb Township and Detroit Zoo around 1210 PM EDT. Mount Clemens and Belleville around 1215 PM EDT. St. Clair Shores, Romulus, Detroit and Dearborn around 1220 PM EDT. Taylor and Downtown Detroit around 1225 PM EDT. Flat Rock, Grosse Pointe and Belle Isle around 1230 PM EDT. Trenton and Grosse Ile around 1235 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Franklin, Keego Harbor, Melvindale, Gibraltar, Waterford, Shelby Township, Commerce, Utica, Auburn Hills and Lake Angelus. People attending the North American International Auto Show should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
