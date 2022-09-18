Read full article on original website
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 210 miles northwest of Mayaguez PR - 20.1N 69.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located north of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains tonight will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. Since the risk of winds have diminished, the tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico was discontinued. Marine conditions should gradually improve as well, but hazardous seas will prevail for the offshore Atlantic waters. Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will prevail across the local beaches at least into tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. Additional 4 to 8 inches expected across Puerto Rico. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the All-Clear signal. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lighting. Be aware of sparks that can ignite leaking gas or other flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the rain and strong winds have subsided. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off of the roof. Do not risk bodily harm in an attempt to reduce property damage. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chain saws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Use these tools according to operating manuals and safety instruction. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roof tops can be especially challenging. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone else with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions by the manufacturer. Make sure that the generator is run in a well ventilated space. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away. Also, listen for boil water alerts relative to communities whose tap water may have become non-potable. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease Thursday morning. This will cause high surf from through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...For all central and southwest mountain ranges. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep subtropical moisture will move into the region through Thursday. The deep moisture will combine with southerly upslope flow and embedded disturbances to produce heavy rainfall along the Continental Divide. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with areas over the San Juan Range seeing 2 to 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Northern La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet by this evening, and to between 7 and 10 feet tomorrow. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. In west central New Mexico, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall with rates over one inch per hour. This may lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 06:00:00 SST Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf up to 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Southern and eastern shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Friday. * IMPACTS...MINOR...Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by safety officials and exercise caution. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 600 AM TAEAO ASO LULU SETEMA 21 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...O galu maualuluga ma malolosi e 10 i le 12 futu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasae o motu uma o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Faraile. * AAFIAGA...LAITI...O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i le matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu i le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. Puipuiga/Tapenaga Faatino: Tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, fa`apea le `au fa`ase`e i galu, e tatau ona fa`autagiaina fautuaga uma e aumaia e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 08:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 930 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 819 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Centennial Wash, Yellow Medicine Wash, Arlington Canal, Enterprise Canal, Gila River, Dickey Wash, Fourmile Wash, Woolsey Wash, Fourth of July Wash, Quail Wash, Winters Wash and Hassayampa River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Wintersburg and Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 1134 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of St. Clair to Marine City to 9 miles southwest of Harsens Island, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Clair County, including the following locations Anchorville, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Smiths Creek and Fair Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves and strong currents leading to dangerous swim conditions. * WHERE...Emmet, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 13:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN KANE COUNTY At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen over upper Buckskin Gulch, Wire Pass, the Wave, and portions of the House Rock Valley Road from earlier thunderstorms. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons and normally dry washes. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckskin Gulch, House Rock Valley Road, Wire Pass, and the Wave. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
High Surf Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds 30 mph gusting to 40 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease on Thursday. This will cause high surf today into Thursday morning. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Steuben, Elkhart, northern Noble, northeastern St. Joseph, Lagrange, Cass, St. Joseph and southwestern Branch Counties through 245 PM EDT At 205 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a cluster of strong thunderstorms stretching from near Dowagiac, Michigan to near Lagrange, Indiana, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 210 PM EDT. Topeka around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rome City, Kendallville and Albion. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 350, and between mile markers 353 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 82 and 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south and west facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph today and remain strong into Thursday. Winds will decrease Thursday evening. This will cause high surf from late this morning into Thursday afternoon. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Heat Advisory issued for Crittenden, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Lee; Phillips; St. Francis HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Thunderstorms producing heavy rain and minor flooding will impact portions of southern Hancock, south central Lee, and Clark Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms producing heavy rain along a line extending from Luray to West Point. Movement was east at 10 mph. 1 to 3 inches have fallen in the last 2 to 4 hours across the area and an additional half to one inch of rain is possible. HAZARD...Heavy rain, minor flooding and lightning SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas. Locations impacted include Keokuk, Kahoka, Hamilton, Warsaw, Augusta, Wayland, Bowen, West Point, Alexandria, Luray, St. Francisville, Winchester, Denver, Basco, Revere, Gregory Landing, Tioga, Clark County Fairgrounds, Ashton and Stillwell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Additional rainfall in this area may be enough to cause flash flooding. Pay attention to future statements and possible warnings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Shelby HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
