Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividendsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate
When Jim Tressel departed Ohio State following the 2010 season, so too, it seemed did the old-school philosophy of Ohio State football. While Luke Fickell continued to use some of Tressel’s offensive plans, which often fit better under the “three yards and a cloud of dust” montra than the way many teams were playing college football at that time, in 2011, any reminisce of traditional looks went out the window when Urban Meyer arrived a year later.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Not Happy With Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo:
Ohio State turned in its worst defensive performance of the season against Toledo. But in a 56-point win that featured a near-historic output by the Buckeye offense, it was hardly the headline of the night. The Buckeyes gave up only one fewer point to Toledo as Notre Dame and Arkansas...
Remembering 2002: Ohio State pulls out win in first trip to Cincinnati since 1911
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the fall, we will share articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We will share a look at several of the notable games that team played along the way. It was 20 years ago today that Ohio State made history with a rare...
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ryan Day Had Message For Ohio State Fans Tuesday
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pumped for another primetime night game at The Shoe. This coming Saturday, the No. 3 Buckeyes will host their first Big Ten opponent of the season: the Wisconsin Badgers. Day wants the Ohio State faithful to make Ohio Stadium the "loudest it's ever...
Jim Leonhard wants Badgers to embrace hostile environment at Ohio State
MADISON, Wis. -- The old adage in sports is to treat every game the same, regardless of the opponent. That won't necessarily be the case for Wisconsin (2-1) heading into their Big Ten Conference opener with No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) on Saturday. Addressing the team on Monday as he...
BM5: Saturday night rock fight? | Good news on injury front for Buckeyes?
Ohio State is favored by 19 points over visiting Wisconsin on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes are still expecting a physical, "rock fight" of a game. What is our take on this matchup? Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle to break down all things Buckeyes vs. Badgers, plus:. * Is there...
Ohio State's Dallan Hayden was ready when his number was called, 'He's got a chance to be a really good back'
Unlike many members of Ohio State’s freshman class, Dallan Hayden didn’t skip the second half of his senior year of high school at Christian Brothers in Memphis, Tennesee to come to college early. The four-star running back instead enrolled in June, something that typically makes it more difficult for a young player to get on the field.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Buckeyes wary with Wisconsin coming to town?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen joined Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Wednesday. He was with host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman. They spent 60 minutes recapping OSU's blowout win over Toledo and also looking toward Saturday's Big Ten opener against Wisconsin (7:30 p.m., ABC). They also discussed more storylines from around the Big Ten with thoughts on Michigan, Iowa and others.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
TreVeyon Henderson gets key injury update ahead of Wisconsin game
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
247Sports
College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4
Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A top Michigan LB says he could see himself playing in Ohio State’s defense
A top 2024 linebacker from Michigan visited Ohio State over the weekend and tells Bucknuts he could see himself playing in the Buckeyes’ defense.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0