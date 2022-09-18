Athlete of the Week: 10 Nick Blumer, Highland Park football

Nick Blumer is a junior wide receiver and strong safety for the Giants. He has four receiving touchdowns and an interception-return touchdown this season. He also plays basketball and baseball at HPHS.

1. Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

No. I guess the only thing I do is listen to music because it gets me in the zone. If you have (superstitions), if you don’t do them, it will be in your head and mess with you that you didn’t do this or that.

2. What do you want to do after high school?

After high school, I haven’t really thought about if I have the opportunity to play anything, but profession-wise, I kind of want to be a teacher.

3. Why a teacher?

I just like helping, and knowing people around me are learning from me, that’s a great feeling to have.

4. What is your favorite thing to do off the field?

Probably just like eating with friends and family or the team. I like food but just the dynamic of being with people you love is always a great time.

5. If you could try another sport, what would it be?

Definitely volleyball. Being an athlete, diving and jumping and spiking seems really fun. If you can jump up and spike the ball, and get a point for your team. That’s exciting. And it’s such a team game.

6. What is your dream college?

Either (University of North Carolina) or (University of) Miami. Just the Miami lifestyle for one, and then UNC, the college is pretty appealing. Academics-wise it’s a pretty good school.

7. Who is your favorite athlete?

I’m a big Justin Herbert (quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers) fan. He went to Oregon and that’s where my dad went. We watched him then and now on the Chargers, that’s one of my favorite teams.

8. If you are in Walgreens with a couple bucks, what are you buying?

Definitely some Gushers. There’s never not a time where I couldn’t eat Gushers. It’s my go-to snack. That’s what I want. I always want that.

9. What is something people don’t know about you?

I’m big on animals — penguins, turtles, ducks, dogs. All of them. Just the way they live life.

10. With the team 2-2, how are you feeling about the season so far?

The whole team is feeling very confident with conference coming up. We definitely feel we can win a lot of games. We have to go to practice, get in the right mindset, know who and what we’re up against, and be prepared for it.

