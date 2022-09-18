ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Athlete of the Week: 10 Nick Blumer, Highland Park football

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 3 days ago

Nick Blumer is a junior wide receiver and strong safety for the Giants. He has four receiving touchdowns and an interception-return touchdown this season. He also plays basketball and baseball at HPHS.

1. Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

No. I guess the only thing I do is listen to music because it gets me in the zone. If you have (superstitions), if you don’t do them, it will be in your head and mess with you that you didn’t do this or that.

2. What do you want to do after high school?

After high school, I haven’t really thought about if I have the opportunity to play anything, but profession-wise, I kind of want to be a teacher.

3. Why a teacher?

I just like helping, and knowing people around me are learning from me, that’s a great feeling to have.

4. What is your favorite thing to do off the field?

Probably just like eating with friends and family or the team. I like food but just the dynamic of being with people you love is always a great time.

5. If you could try another sport, what would it be?

Definitely volleyball. Being an athlete, diving and jumping and spiking seems really fun. If you can jump up and spike the ball, and get a point for your team. That’s exciting. And it’s such a team game.

6. What is your dream college?

Either (University of North Carolina) or (University of) Miami. Just the Miami lifestyle for one, and then UNC, the college is pretty appealing. Academics-wise it’s a pretty good school.

7. Who is your favorite athlete?

I’m a big Justin Herbert (quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers) fan. He went to Oregon and that’s where my dad went. We watched him then and now on the Chargers, that’s one of my favorite teams.

8. If you are in Walgreens with a couple bucks, what are you buying?

Definitely some Gushers. There’s never not a time where I couldn’t eat Gushers. It’s my go-to snack. That’s what I want. I always want that.

9. What is something people don’t know about you?

I’m big on animals — penguins, turtles, ducks, dogs. All of them. Just the way they live life.

10. With the team 2-2, how are you feeling about the season so far?

The whole team is feeling very confident with conference coming up. We definitely feel we can win a lot of games. We have to go to practice, get in the right mindset, know who and what we’re up against, and be prepared for it.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post Athlete of the Week: 10 Nick Blumer, Highland Park football appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Record North Shore

Ryan Banas (-8) and the Ramblers (-17) card record-breaking scores en route to league titles

Technology has made it simpler than ever to check in on your competition on the golf course. All high school golfers like Ryan Banas, of Loyola Academy, need to do is pull out their phone and update the scoreboard on a mobile app. But that’s not Banas’ style. The senior likes “to stay in my […] The post Ryan Banas (-8) and the Ramblers (-17) card record-breaking scores en route to league titles appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Price: After an unacceptable loss to Southern Illinois, Northwestern has a lot of soul searching to do

Predicting any sports game is nearly impossible, but there’s always one certainty — upsets can happen. Particularly for college football, this was the case last week, as No. 8 Notre Dame found themselves on the losing side in their contest against Marshall or Appalachian State’s fanbase taking over the College Station streets after beating No. 6 Texas A&M, only to name a few.
EVANSTON, IL
Golf.com

LIV Golf Chicago yet another reminder of radical, unsettling changes to pro golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — It was just a year ago, here in America’s Heartland, when Bryson DeChambeau had what he called “the best experience of my career.” DeChambeau went undefeated in three matches at the 2021 Ryder Cup, famously (and preposterously) driving the 1st green at Whistling Straits and earning 2.5 points during a record-setting U.S. romp.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois Football
State
North Carolina State
Highland Park, IL
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
City
Highland Park, IL
newsy.com

Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Chargers#American Football#Giants#Hphs#Lrb University
classicchicagomagazine.com

The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago

Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Walgreens
fox32chicago.com

Katlynn Kascheyen: Missing girl last seen Sunday morning in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Katlynn Kascheyen, who goes by Kate, was last seen Sunday morning in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street, police said. Kate was last seen wearing a black t-shirt over a pink and purple tie-die...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: New local home for Jewish orchestra; Register to vote Tuesday; Historical society donates to park district; Highland Park estate firm moves

Junior Klezmer Orchestra, a Jewish musical youth ensemble led by members of the Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, is moving to North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe for this year, according to a release from the organization. “It’s been a challenge to get the orchestra back together in a lingering COVID environment, but the enthusiasm and […] The post News Briefs: New local home for Jewish orchestra; Register to vote Tuesday; Historical society donates to park district; Highland Park estate firm moves appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Secret Chicago

There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards

Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info.  Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…”  Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future.  Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope! 
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
437
Followers
261
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy