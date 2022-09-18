ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

247Sports

Zion Stanford decides to stay home and play at Temple

Power guard Zion Stanford of Philadelphia’s West Catholic High School announced Monday night that he would be staying home to play college ball at Temple. The 6-5 senior is the first high school prospect to commit to the Owls for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. “For the next four years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fordhamsports.com

Steven Zucca Named A-10 Cross Country Performer of the Week

Newport News, Va. – (September 20, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced the league's cross country weekly awards on Tuesday afternoon. Among the honorees was Fordham junior Steven Zucca (University Heights, Ohio), who received Men's Performer of the Week. This marks the second straight Performer of the...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Women’s Soccer Rallies for Draw with George Washington

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 18, 2022) – Fordham's Natalie Velde scored in the game-tying goal in the 52nd minute, as the Rams rallied for a 2-2 draw with the George Washington Colonials in Atlantic 10 women's soccer action on Sunday at Jack Coffey Field. Fordham (2-6-1, 1-0-1 A10)...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Nathan Simes Named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week

Newport News, Va. – (September 19, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its men's soccer weekly awards on Monday with Fordham's Nathan Simes (Wellington, New Zealand) being named Rookie of the Week for the second straight week. Simes notched his team-leading fifth goal of the season on...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Tim DeMorat and James Conway Named Patriot League Football Players of the Week

Bronx, N.Y. – For the third straight week, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named GEICO Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week when the League office announced honors on Monday. Joining him in receiving weekly honors was sophomore linebacker James Conway who was named the GEICO Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week.
BRONX, NY
wcupagoldenrams.com

West Chester Defeats New Haven in Season Opener

WEST HAVEN, CONN – Heather Spangler (Gettysburg, Pa./Gettysburg) scored three trys and Sarah McNicholas (Stony Point, NY/Albertus Magnus) registered six conversions to lead West Chester University to a 66-0 win on the road over New Haven in the team's season opener Sunday. However, West Chester's defense shined on this...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Eyewitness News

Rentschler Field needs $63 million in upgrades

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rentschler Field has been home to UConn Football and other athletic and entertainment events for 20 years. The stadium needs some repair. Help is on the way, and it has a price tag of slightly more than $63 million. The project is expected to last about 5 years.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

