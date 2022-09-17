Read full article on original website
Governor and First Lady Justice announce launch of Communities in Schools West Virginia website
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the launch of the official website for her nonprofit education initiative, Communities In Schools (CIS) West Virginia. “I am beyond thrilled to have our CIS website up and running,” said First Lady Justice. “A lot of hard work has gone into developing the website, and I sincerely thank all involved. Important information and data will now be readily available, which will be highly beneficial to our goal of expanding CIS to all 55 West Virginia counties.” CIS aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to...
Build Back Better, voter registration and more on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis talks to leaders across the Mountain State. In segments one and two, Mark talks to the mayors of two of West Virginia’s largest cities: Mayor Steve Williams of Huntington and Mayor Amy Goodwin of Charleston. In segment three, Mark […]
Capito and Manchin announce $4 million for West Virginia Health Right Expansion
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $4,000,000 for the expansion of West Virginia Health Right. WV Health Right is a volunteer healthcare organization offering free comprehensive healthcare services to low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients. Funding was made available through the...
West Virginia is most vape-obsessed state, study says
Residents of West Virginia are looking for vapes the most, according to a recent study using Google Trends data.
Town hall discussed amendments on November ballot that could change state Constitution
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives from West Virginia’s center on budget and policy stopped in Parkersburg on their tour around the state to discuss amendments on the November ballot. The town hall discussed two amendments on the November 8th ballot that could amend the state’s constitution if passed.
Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
2022 General Election Information for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Welcome to Eyewitness News "Your Vote 2022 Guide” to the mid-term elections. Below are the General Election dates for the Tri-State. West Virginia: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. To find election information for West Virginia, click here. Kentucky: Tuesday, November...
Governor Jim Justice Announces from Charleston, West Virginia that State-Wide Tourism Projected to Exceed Five Billion this Year
CHARLESTON, WV - On Wednesday September 14th, 2022, Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic...
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
West Virginia governor torches Democrats' energy agenda: How can anybody defend what’s going on in DC?
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice slammed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Monday, arguing on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that too many Americans are "really hurting" from high energy prices. GOV. JIM JUSTICE: For people to really believe that today, 2022, we can do...
Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
Private school creates policy to allow students to carry pocket knives
Emmanuel Christian School has added a policy that allows students to carry pocket knives if they take a safety course.
West Virginia reaches $147 million settlement with Walmart, CVS
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Settlements have been reached with two big-name pharmacies in suits that claims they contributed to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlements, which total more than $147 million, on Tuesday. According to a release from Morrisey, the lawsuits alleged that the pharmacies “failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.”
A look at constitutional Amendment 3 before West Virginia voters in November
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the third of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. It's the simplest and least controversial of the four amendm. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Morgantown residents plan protest over pride flag ban in local schools
In light of decision to remove pride flags from local schools, members of Morgantown Pride are planning a protest ahead of a Monongalia County Board of Education meeting next week. “Come out to support the LGBTQ+ students and faculty of Mon County Schools and demand the BOE reverse their Pride...
New companies are changing West Virginia’s energy economy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s recent wave of big economic announcements marks a big change in the Mountain State. But Governor Jim Justice says some things will remain the same. This will not be a case of “out with the old, and in with the new.” But it will be a pretty significant mix. […]
West Virginia sending out $4.2M in checks to recipients
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, […]
Greene County, PA
Explore rolling farmland in the summer to snow-covered hills in the winter as you tour the countryside seeking our historical covered bridges. Or pursue breathtaking vistas in the spring to stunning foliage in the fall. Greene County has it all. Predominantly rural but overwhelmingly charming, a trip to Greene County...
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
West Virginia takes action on abortion and two Ohio Valley cities get new police chiefs: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. A bill that bans abortion in West Virginia, with very few exceptions, was signed by Governor Jim Justice. –> West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law <– The legislation only offers exceptions for rape and incest victims up to eight weeks of pregnancy, […]
