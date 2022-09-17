ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Hinton News

Governor and First Lady Justice announce launch of Communities in Schools West Virginia website

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the launch of the official website for her nonprofit education initiative, Communities In Schools (CIS) West Virginia. “I am beyond thrilled to have our CIS website up and running,” said First Lady Justice. “A lot of hard work has gone into developing the website, and I sincerely thank all involved. Important information and data will now be readily available, which will be highly beneficial to our goal of expanding CIS to all 55 West Virginia counties.” CIS aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to...
EDUCATION
woay.com

Capito and Manchin announce $4 million for West Virginia Health Right Expansion

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $4,000,000 for the expansion of West Virginia Health Right. WV Health Right is a volunteer healthcare organization offering free comprehensive healthcare services to low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients. Funding was made available through the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WDTV

Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

2022 General Election Information for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Welcome to Eyewitness News "Your Vote 2022 Guide” to the mid-term elections. Below are the General Election dates for the Tri-State. West Virginia: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. To find election information for West Virginia, click here. Kentucky: Tuesday, November...
ELECTIONS
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF

West Virginia reaches $147 million settlement with Walmart, CVS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Settlements have been reached with two big-name pharmacies in suits that claims they contributed to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlements, which total more than $147 million, on Tuesday. According to a release from Morrisey, the lawsuits alleged that the pharmacies “failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.”
ECONOMY
WOWK 13 News

New companies are changing West Virginia’s energy economy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s recent wave of big economic announcements marks a big change in the Mountain State. But Governor Jim Justice says some things will remain the same. This will not be a case of “out with the old, and in with the new.” But it will be a pretty significant mix. […]
ECONOMY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sending out $4.2M in checks to recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, […]
POLITICS
traveltasteandtour.com

Greene County, PA

Explore rolling farmland in the summer to snow-covered hills in the winter as you tour the countryside seeking our historical covered bridges. Or pursue breathtaking vistas in the spring to stunning foliage in the fall. Greene County has it all. Predominantly rural but overwhelmingly charming, a trip to Greene County...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTRF

West Virginia church changing name to get with the times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia takes action on abortion and two Ohio Valley cities get new police chiefs: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. A bill that bans abortion in West Virginia, with very few exceptions, was signed by Governor Jim Justice. –> West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law <– The legislation only offers exceptions for rape and incest victims up to eight weeks of pregnancy, […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH

