Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Big changes and some rain on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the longest stretch of consecutive 100 degree temperatures this late in the season, a cold front will change up the weather for the second half of the week. The front will start in northwest Kansas early in the day and reach Wichita by 5pm. Shifting winds back to the north and falling temperatures can be expected as the day continues.
2 from Junction City among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash
DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch for Saturday evening
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. DICKINSON ,GEARY, MORRIS, SHAWNEE WABAUNSEE, CLAY CLOUD, OTTAWA, REPUBLIC, WASHINGTON, BROWN, JACKSON JEFFERSON ,MARSHALL , NEMAHA, POTTAWATOMIE AND RILEY. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABILENE, ALMA, ALTA VISTA, BELLEVILLE, BENNINGTON, BLUE RAPIDS,...
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails
SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
Another earthquake reported Sunday in northwest Kansas
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in southern Phillips County on Sunday evening. The 2.4-magnitude quake was recorded just north of the Rooks County line at 7:16 p.m. There have been 18 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Wellington Daily News
Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!
WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver hospitalized after violent Kansas semi crash
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Western Star semi driven by Rodney E. Keller, 70, Hartley, Iowa, was eastbound on Kansas 156 at 15th Street. The semi drifted off the right side of...
WIBW
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
Man hospitalized after pickup rolls on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Walter Glen Chapman, 52, Guthrie, Oklahoma, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Snokomo Road. The pickup entered the center median and...
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tours 2 Southeast Kansas farms
COLUMBUS, Kan. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas was in the southeastern part of the Sunflower State. He toured farms in Columbus and in Scammon. Moran is currently reworking the Farm Bill. Senator Moran toured 5 e-farms in Columbus and the Atkinson Family Farm in Scammon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A 69-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a school bus. The accident happened around 7:03 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Lincoln in Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the school bus driver was traveling eastbound on Lincoln...
Storms pummel area, but bring much-needed rain
On a beautiful Sunday morning, Salinans were out picking up branches and other debris left in the wake of the thunderstorms that rolled through the area Saturday night. Occasionally, a chainsaw could be heard revving as larger tree limbs were being made ready for removal. While the storms brought much-needed...
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
Emporia gazette.com
Argabright finalist for Kansas Superintendent of Year
The Southern Lyon County school district has a finalist for Kansas School Superintendent of the Year. "This is news to all of us," an aide to Dr. Mike Argabright said Tuesday morning.
adastraradio.com
Grasshopper Company in Moundridge One of 16 Finalists for Coolest Things Made in Kansas
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – The Grasshopper Company in Moundridge is one of the 16 finalist companies in the 2022 Coolest Things Made in Kansas People’s Choice Tournament sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliate program of the Kansas Chamber. The Grasshopper Company made the final cut for the...
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized after pedestrian accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a 15-year-old girl was in the highway median in the 1900 block South U.S.73. She stepped from the median and ran into the side of...
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0