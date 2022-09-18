ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

KWCH.com

Big changes and some rain on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the longest stretch of consecutive 100 degree temperatures this late in the season, a cold front will change up the weather for the second half of the week. The front will start in northwest Kansas early in the day and reach Wichita by 5pm. Shifting winds back to the north and falling temperatures can be expected as the day continues.
Little Apple Post

National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch for Saturday evening

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. DICKINSON ,GEARY, MORRIS, SHAWNEE WABAUNSEE, CLAY CLOUD, OTTAWA, REPUBLIC, WASHINGTON, BROWN, JACKSON JEFFERSON ,MARSHALL , NEMAHA, POTTAWATOMIE AND RILEY. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABILENE, ALMA, ALTA VISTA, BELLEVILLE, BENNINGTON, BLUE RAPIDS,...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails

SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
SALINA, KS
Wellington Daily News

Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!

WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
WELLINGTON, KS
Hays Post

Driver hospitalized after violent Kansas semi crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Western Star semi driven by Rodney E. Keller, 70, Hartley, Iowa, was eastbound on Kansas 156 at 15th Street. The semi drifted off the right side of...
Little Apple Post

Man hospitalized after pickup rolls on I-70

WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Walter Glen Chapman, 52, Guthrie, Oklahoma, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Snokomo Road. The pickup entered the center median and...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

KHP: School bus hits, kills pedestrian in Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A 69-year-old man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a school bus. The accident happened around 7:03 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Lincoln in Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the school bus driver was traveling eastbound on Lincoln...
CLAY CENTER, KS
Salina Post

Storms pummel area, but bring much-needed rain

On a beautiful Sunday morning, Salinans were out picking up branches and other debris left in the wake of the thunderstorms that rolled through the area Saturday night. Occasionally, a chainsaw could be heard revving as larger tree limbs were being made ready for removal. While the storms brought much-needed...
SALINA, KS
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines

Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
LYON COUNTY, KS
