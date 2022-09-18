ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Winter Park firefighters battle large house fire

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Firefighters in Winter Park battled a large residential fire late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Winter Park Fire Rescue received reports of a house fire off of Chapman Circle, near Glenridge Way. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire coming from the garage. There were no reports of injuries; however smoke could still be detected in the area.
WINTER PARK, FL
Seminole County, FL
Florida Accidents
Seminole County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Seminole County, FL
click orlando

Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
ORLANDO, FL
#House Fire
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
OVIEDO, FL
WESH

Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
SANFORD, FL

