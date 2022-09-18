Read full article on original website
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez has been with them...
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park firefighters battle large house fire
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Firefighters in Winter Park battled a large residential fire late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Winter Park Fire Rescue received reports of a house fire off of Chapman Circle, near Glenridge Way. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire coming from the garage. There were no reports of injuries; however smoke could still be detected in the area.
click orlando
Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs. The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake...
WESH
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County crash resulted in tragedy on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane. Officials say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east on County Road 44 while a 2007 Cadillac was traveling westbound on County Road 44.
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
click orlando
Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
fox35orlando.com
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize.
click orlando
30-week unborn baby dies, woman critically injured in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is critically injured and her unborn baby died in a crash in Lake County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane around 10:35 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest...
WESH
Wild video shows monitor lizard climbing window in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — VIDEO: Frank Crowder via TMX. Wild video shows a massive monitor lizard climbing the window of a home in Apopka. See the shocking footage above.
WESH
Chopper footage shows scene of horrific Osceola County crash that killed 1, injured 16
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash in Osceola County shut down a road Wednesday morning. State troopers have had the road blocked as they continue to piece together what happened in the crash. According to Osceola County fire officials, crews were called around 6 a.m. to a crash...
Driver, student taken to hospital after car slams into school bus in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A driver needed to be rescued after they were trapped inside their car after running into the back of a school bus in Daytona Beach. Officials said the crash happened at around 7:11 a.m. on West International Speedway Boulevard, near Fire Tower Road. The school...
WSVN-TV
Orlando community mourns child found dead after rowing team’s boat capsizes following lightning strike
ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Central Florida community is mourning the loss of a child who was killed after, officials said, a boat with five members of a rowing team capsized following a lightning strike, sending another rower to the hospital. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil...
click orlando
Oviedo couple loses almost everything in house fire, asks for community help
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
‘Beyond devastating’: Vigil held for young rower found dead after boat capsized
A vigil was held over the weekend for a young rower who died after a boat capsized in a Florida lake, NBC affiliate WESH reported.
Deputies: Man, 19, arrested in connection with attack of jogger in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced early Wednesday that deputies have arrested a man in connection with the alleged attack of a woman who was jogging in a neighborhood near Longwood. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said William Stamper, 19,...
WESH
'Our minds were blown': Florida couple says dealership sold them stolen truck from Colorado
Imagine buying your dream vehicle only to find out it was actually stolen. That is what the Haines family in Flagler County is dealing with. And they say they are still on the hook for the payment. Brandon Haines and his family were searching for a new pickup truck for...
WESH
Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
fox35orlando.com
Club worker shot in downtown Orlando shooting wants more security: 'Stuff like this should not be happening'
Orlando, Fla. - Waleed Attia was working at a club in downtown Orlando over the weekend when he found himself caught in the crossfire of a shooting. It comes more than a month after seven people were hurt in a shooting in Orlando's entertainment district. Attia said he was checking...
fox35orlando.com
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
