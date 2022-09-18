Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm sent 'multiple plays' to conference officials from Syracuse game
Jeff Brohm took full responsibility for Purdue’s struggles with penalties Saturday against Syracuse, but that didn’t stop him from sending a few plays to the conference for review. In total, there were 22 penalties called Saturday – 13 of which were on the Boilermakers for 178 total yards....
WLFI.com
West Lafayette narrowly defeats Frankfort and remains undefeated
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette was taking on the Frankfort Hot Dogs tonight in high school boys’ soccer. It was senior night here for all 12 seniors of the Red Devil program, and let’s just say it was one heck of a match-up tonight. Neither team...
grantconnected.net
Oak Hill Throttles Madison Grant in Rivalry Game
On the back of five touchdowns by Kyle Turanchick, the Oak Hill Golden Eagles crushed the. Madison Grant Argylls 35-6 for head coach Bud Ozmun’s 150th career win. Friday night, two local undefeated high school football teams clashed to determine the kings of. Grant County. After a low-scoring first...
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
WLFI.com
Neon Cactus set to reopen Saturday, Sept. 24
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neon Cactus is said to be reopening this weekend. According to the Purdue Exponent, the campus staple will open its doors to Breakfast Clubbers this Saturday at 7 a.m. The beloved bar and nightclub is coming back after two years, just in time for...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Great Attica-Covington "War" of 1846 & How It Came to Be Due to the Weather
July 23-29, 1846 saw the peak heatwave in the 1846 Summer. However, dryness was dominant in the Summer with the bursts of heat. In Rapin Andrews weather observations near Fort Wayne, he recorded 87 in April, 100 in June & 102 in July (highest temperature of all his records 1839-1873).
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. The rest of Sunday Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
Pat Sullivan: How to take care of patio furniture at the end of summer
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall, but we still have mid-80s in the forecast in the days ahead in central Indiana. With summer coming to a close, the time of enjoying the outdoors on the patio furniture will eventually end as the colder weather ensues.
Duke Realty merger causing 120 layoffs in Indianapolis
As Prologis, Inc. acquires Duke Realty, 120 Indianapolis workers are being left out.
WANE-TV
Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Potential for severe storms Sunday night
INDIANAPOLIS — After a dry and pleasant pattern, changes arrive later today. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible this morning into the afternoon, as a complex of storms slides out of Illinois. Clouds will increase today, with winds out of the southwest around 5 to 15 mph.
indianapolismonthly.com
Sip, Stay At Bulldog Bar & Grill
HOW MANY Butler University students and alums frequent the reborn Bulldog Bar & Grill is anyone’s guess. However, it certainly seems popular with actual, four-legged bulldogs, two of whom chilled at the eatery’s pet-friendly outdoor dining area during a recent lunchtime. The Bulldog is a revival of sorts, operating at the same 54th and College location where an establishment by the same name served as the university’s unofficial watering hole from 1974 to 1994. After a 26-year interregnum when the space was occupied by Moe & Johnny’s, the Butler name was resurrected by new owners Caroline Smith, Brian Knoderer, and John Bales. Flat-screens dominate the dining area (because it’s 2022), and the menu is ruled by burgers, pizzas, and smoked meats like pulled pork and brisket. There’s also an automated “tap wall” where patrons who purchase special bracelets can select from 48 different pours. Be advised, however, that the bracelet also keeps track of how much you’ve knocked back, and will cut you off when it feels like you’ve had enough. Though you’d think a self-serve setup like that would wind up with as much amber liquid on the floor as an Indianapolis Motor Speedway men’s room on race day, the wait staff say that guests have so far kept things pretty neat. The menu also includes some 20 handmade sauces ranging from garlic aioli to dragon’s breath (described on the menu as “Hot AF”), plus a lineup of pet treats, including a Peanut Butter Whipped Cream Cup that one of the two porch bulldogs quickly annihilated. 5380 N. College Ave., 317-377-4735.
cbs4indy.com
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the BP on Cheryl Lane has gas for $3.55 per gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Sagamore Parkway has gas for $3.84...
WTHR
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot. In the aftermath, a student was tased, the district said.
Current Publishing
Whitestown resident to be inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame
Jack Schweibold’s first flight with his uncle, who flew seaplanes, was at age 12. “He gave me an evaluation at 16 and told me there was no way I’d be coordinated enough to fly,” Schweibold said. “I set out to be a navigator, but it ended up they thought I was coordinated enough to be a pilot.”
