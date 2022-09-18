Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: September Swelter Challenges Record Highs
The calendar says September, but we’re dealing with a burst of summer heat for the next several days. Temperatures climbed over 90° across much of the area Sunday afternoon. Springfield reached 92°, the hottest temperature since mid-August and it was also the first time to hit 90° since August 27th. Joplin recorded a high of 97°, topping the old record of 96° set back in 1952.
KYTV
RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield. The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses. Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:. Sneezing. Wheezing. Coughing. Itchy, watery eyes. But there are some...
Ozarks First.com
Win Big at Buffalo Run Casino & Resort
Buffalo Run Casino & Resort gives you plenty of ways to win big!
Ozarks First.com
Local Coffees at Price Cutter
Local matters at Price Cutter. Check out these NEW local coffees available at Price Cutter! Stop by and get some today!
KTTS
Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri
(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
KYTV
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
What is a “Fish Kill”? Bolivar’s loss of aquatic life
BOLIVAR, Mo. – The city of Bolivar announced the lake at the Dunnegan Memorial Park is experiencing a “fish kill”, an event that results in the loss of aquatic life due to fluctuations in the natural environment. What is a fish kill? According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), a fish kill is the […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Confessions of a teenage idiot
I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
Divers Explore Roaring River’s Underwater Cave
CASSVILLE, MO.- KISS Rebreathers Divers explored the depths of Roaring River’s underwater cave. KISS Rebreathers reached out to Roaring River State Parks’ officials to remap the cave’s depths. “Wanting to try to get the remapping of our cave done. We had no idea that they were. The possibility was there that they could actually go through the restriction. But their world were now and they were able to pull it off for us,” said Joel Topham, Roaring River superintendent.
The center of the U.S. population is now located in the Missouri Ozarks
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
Yes, There’s a Real Vampire Killing Kit You Can See in Missouri
You never know when you'll run into a vampire in Missouri. That's why it's a good thing that there's a real vampire killing kit to protect you against the forces of darkness that you can road trip and see. What's in a real vampire killing kit (the Missouri version)?. If...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year. Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options. When complete, all remodeled stores […]
Bill Self in Springfield for Steak and Steak
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jayhawk is crossing enemy lines, but it’s all for a good cause. Kansas, and hall of fame, head coach Bill Self made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday for the benefit dinner and auction that helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. It’s the first time the […]
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
KYTV
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A tanker truck hauling fuel rolled over and caught fire on I-44 Tuesday morning, leading to the closure of I-44 The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near West Bypass. MoDOT reopened all lanes of I-44 around 10 a.m. Investigators say the...
Gas tanker fire slows east I-44 on West Bypass
UPDATE 11:30 A.M. — Both lanes are now open. However, there may be a brief lane closure later today to allow for the removal of the truck, Swaters said. UPDATE 10 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department Public Affairs Officer, Cris Swaters, reported that the truck was traveling east on I-44 when it went off […]
