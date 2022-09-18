ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Excitement building for reopening West Seattle Bridge

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5IQa_0hzzaQwI00

It may be hard to believe, but the West Seattle Bridge is set to reopen to traffic sometime Sunday.

The West Seattle Bridge has been closed for two-and-a-half years after cracks were found in the girders that support the bridge.

Now, after an estimated $94 million repair, excitement is building as the bridge is set to reopen.

There are at least two restaurants planning big parties to celebrate, and all eyes are now on these road signs, which are expected to soon go away.

“Absolutely, I’m so excited,” said Nancy Mondares, West Seattle. “I might be one of those people at 6 a.m. getting on it.”

Getting on it for the first time in two-and-a-half very long years.

“That’s why we came here. We’re kind of celebrating,” said Dave Boneham, Arbor Heights.

He and his wife are loyal customers of the Chelan Cafe, which sits in the shadow of the West Seattle Bridge. Its closure was deeply felt here.

“Our friends here barely were able to survive,” said Boneham. “So we’re really happy to support them all this time, you know. Whatever it takes.”

LaShey Poree said that Jones Barbecue was hit “dramatically” as well.

With the bridge closed, business dropped off overnight. Now they are preparing for a reversal of fortune.

“We are so excited for it to be back open tomorrow,” said Poree, working the register on a Saturday to give the staff a break before the bridge reopening. “So we’re going to be stocked, ready to go. Everybody come to Jones Barbecue.”

An estimated 100,000 vehicles crossed the West Seattle Bridge every day.

But in March of 2020, cracks were discovered in the support girders. As a result, Seattle DOT decided to close it due to fear of a catastrophic failure.

When the bridge opened in 1984, it was hailed as an engineering marvel that could last 75 years. Instead, it didn’t make it to its 36th birthday without showing its age.

Now those who commute are counting down to the reopening.

“It could have happened sooner, but we’re happy,” said a smiling Olivia Tuttle of West Seattle, who described the reopening as “life-changing.”

We still don’t know when that life-changing moment will happen exactly. The bridge could re-open very quietly overnight.

But Seattle DOT assures the public that it will open again, at last.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
KIRO 7 Seattle

After more than two years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens

In Seattle’s storied history, March 23, 2020, was the beginning of traffic trauma for hundreds of thousands of drivers. The problems started during a routine inspection when crews discovered large-scale cracks in the West Seattle Bridge’s surface. What followed was several months of work to keep the bridge...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance#The West Seattle Bridge#The Chelan Cafe
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolt Creek Fire smoke creeps into foothill communities

SEATTLE — Air scientists report that smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire has crept into Cascade foothill communities on the east side of Snohomish, King and Pierce counties. In downtown Bothell, not only did people report seeing haze, they told KIRO 7 reporter Lauren Donovan they smelled smoke. Chelsea...
BOTHELL, WA
KING 5

Several businesses damaged in fire at Lynnwood strip mall

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Emergency crews are battling a fire at a Lynnwood strip mall early Wednesday morning that has shut down a portion of the highway nearby. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th St SW in Lynnwood. There have been no injuries reported, authorities said.
LYNNWOOD, WA
kafe.com

Long security lines at SeaTac cause weekend chaos

SEATTLE, Wash. – Flying out of SeaTac Airport was a frustrating mess for many travelers on Sunday, September 18th. KING 5 reports lines for security check points stretched into the parking garage at one point. An airport spokesperson says waits to get through security were up to 90 minutes,...
SEATAC, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle shaping plan to permanently share its bus stops with corporate shuttles at $5K a pop

Seattle is shaping a plan to permanently share its public transit stops with the fleet of corporate shuttles that serve companies around the city and the Eastside. The Seattle City Council’s transportation committee Tuesday will hear an update on efforts that will make a “Shuttle Zones” pilot program in place since 2017 a permanent part of the city’s transit strategy while establishing a new fee structure and application process. The city would also collect more data from employers about ridership and more.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday. Directly behind that business is Henry’s Auto Repair. There is a firewall between the businesses which helped...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
131K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy