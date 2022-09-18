ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Treats Fans to Thriller in Win Over Purdue

By Michael Gross
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316CB3_0hzzaLlt00

The optimism surrounding Syracuse football prior to Saturday’s game was deafening. The fans in Central New York predicted blowouts, shutouts and rarely anybody suggested Syracuse was going to lose. The Orange were able to cash-in on those predictions Saturday afternoon in their 32-29 win over the Boilermakers.

Syracuse found themselves down 9-3 after the first half, and it looked as though this ‘new era’ of ‘Cuse football was only going to last two games. Quarterback Garrett Shrader had other plans.

Ending with just 13 completions, and 181 yards, Shrader was able to drive the Cuse to a win behind three passing touchdowns. Shrader was not the same quarterback tonight as he was in each of the first two games. Despite his performance the result was far more important than the sub-par, quarterback box score.

“I think the biggest thing was routine plays, for me,” Shrader said. “I don’t think I could have played a worse first half, but I’m excited for the outcome. The defense really picked it up for us. Special teams as well. You talk about the togetherness; we could not have done it without them today.”

The first of his touchdowns ended a 16-play drive, late in the third quarter when Isaiah Jones caught his first touchdown pass of the year, making the game 10-9, Syracuse.

On the next drive, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell hooked up with Payne Durham for the tight end’s first touchdown of the season. After the catch it was 15-10, Purdue. But a failed 2-point conversion attempt kept it a five-point game.

Three minutes later, the Orange were faced with 4th down and a yard to gain when Shrader rolled out right, disguised a play that left Gadsden wide open down the left side of the field. A 46-yard touchdown pass to the sophomore and a successful two-point try put the Orange up with 8:17 remaining in the final quarter.

On the first play of the drive, O’Connell was wrapped up by defensive end Jatius Geer, and on his way down he tried to throw the ball away. Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, edge rusher Caleb Okechukwu snagged the ball out of the air and took it to the house for a pick-six.

The building erupted.

Syracuse has been preaching family since the beginning of the summer and that factored into the success of Okechukwu and the defense today. But as show-stopping of a play it was, the redshirt junior credits his football family for working together to get the win.

“Off the field I think this team is really together and we really care for each other,” Okechukwu said. It showed today. When we were down, and it was going back and forth, just pushing. Just saying that the game isn’t over until it’s over, and it wasn’t over until it was.”

The Orange were up 25-15 with just over eight minutes to go. But eight minutes was way too much time for the fiery offense of Purdue.

A two-minute drive, capped off with a Charlie Jones, 55-yard touchdown brought the game back within three.

O’Connell and his number one option, Jones, expected to have a field day with the aggressive Syracuse secondary—and did they ever. The Purdue play-caller connected on 38 of 54 passes for 415 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jones was responsible for 10 of those completions which was good for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams was tasked with the impossible challenge of matching up with Jones, who was fifth in the nation in all-purpose yards entering today’s matchup. Although the sixth-year’s stat line did not make him the most efficient player today, Garrett Williams played a competitive game.

“What we saw was the first of many battles of our corners versus really good wideouts,” Babers said. “And some people are going to get help. Our safeties, we can give them help. Our linebackers, we can give them help. Our D-line, we can give them help. You will get no help playing corner at Syracuse University.

“If you really want to be on an island where you’re all by yourself, come play corner here because there is no one to help you. Sometimes their gunslingers are going to win and sometimes they are going to lose, but our corners normally win more than they lose.”

Six minutes later, another short drive from the Boilermakers ended in a touchdown, this time it was Durham. The Syracuse lead was squandered as they allowed 14 straight points with just 51 seconds left to score a touchdown.

Multiple penalties on Purdue in the final minute of the game gave Syracuse a chance to do something special with 12 seconds to go. As Shrader was knocked to the ground, he unleashed a perfect ball to Gadsden for a 25-yard touchdown that sealed the deal on the win.

It was mainly the passing game that found success today. The reason: Sean Tucker’s rough afternoon.

Just 42 yards on the ground for the preseason All-American. With him being the number one threat on the Syracuse offense, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, and the Boilermakers, made sure to always keep 22 eyes on the running back. But Syracuse realized that there are ways to win without Tucker’s dominance.

“I just thought that we have to be patient and Tucker has to be patient,” Babers said. “It is frustrating not to see him do what he’s done because we know what he can do. It seemed every time that we acted like we going to give him the ball, and did something else, good things happened to us.”

It just goes to show that as good as Sean Tucker is, the Orange do not need to rely on him as heavily as many people thought. With the focus set on limiting Tucker’s touches, the Boilermakers took their eyes off the talented receiving room in the second half, and that proved to be the most pivotal mistake for Purdue in the win.

The Orange begin the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018 and will play host to Virginia on Friday night at the dome.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

Related
AllSyracue

Key Matchups: Syracuse vs Virginia

While many Syracuse fans (rightfully so) see 5-0 and a ranked matchup vs. NC State brewing up ahead, with all due respect to Wagner, I believe this is the real trap game. Currently, SU is the overwhelming favorite (84% win probability according to ESPN, -10 on the spread for CBS Sports), but even 6 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 3

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
Local
Indiana Football
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Virginia State
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Syracuse, IN
AllSyracue

Shrader, Okechukwu, Jones Named ACC Players of the Week

Syracuse football had three players honored by the ACC for its weekly awards following the Orange's 32-29 win over Purdue. Garrett Shrader was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, Caleb Okechukwu was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Mikel Jones was named ACC Linebacker of the Week.  ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Three freshmen reportedly in contention for starting lineup

Is it ever too early for Syracuse Orange basketball season?. Syracuse looks to rebound from an under-.500 season, the first in the Jim Boeheim era. The reinforcements for the Orange come in the form of five incoming freshmen. Boeheim said towards the end of last season that he expected two or three of the young guns to be in the starting lineup this season. And early indications say that statement is true, as Jon Rothstein reported on Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Syracuse Makes Impression on Mike Williams During Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its top class of 2023 targets for an official visit over the weekend in guard Mike Williams. Williams plays for Bishop Walsh School in Maryland for high school ball, and runs with Team Thrill on the AAU circuit. "Some things I got to do was...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#American Football#College Football#Syracuse Treats Fans#Win Over Purdue#Orange
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted

A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat

Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Boom Babies family mourning the loss of a legend

Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A formal, casual, and vintage clothing store is mourning the loss of its owner, Lorraine Koury. Boom Babies announced on their social media pages, Saturday, that their “fearless, kind, generous, dynamic leader”, passed away on Thursday September 15, 2022. “It is with heavy hearts that...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy